You have a couple of months to play Marvel’s Spider-Man without a PlayStation 4.
No, Marvel’s Spider-Man is not getting a PC port, at least not yet. While Sony has committed to bringing Horizon Zero Dawn over to PC later this year, guaranteed PC versions of PlayStation 4 exclusives aren’t quite here yet. Still, you can technically play Marvel’s Spider-Man on your PC for a short time.
Starting this month, Marvel’s Spider-Man is being added to PlayStation Now (PS Now), Sony’s game streaming subscription. This is part of Sony’s initiative to add more premium games for a very limited time, making the service more attractive. Marvel’s Spider-Man will be available on PS Now through July 7, 2020. If you’re new to the service, you might not know that you can then use PS Now to stream the game to your PC. Here’s how to do it.
How to play Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC
Before diving in, it’s worth noting that your PC needs to have some recommended specs. It’s recommended you have at least a 3.5GHz Intel i3 CPU or a 3.8GHz AMD A10 CPU, at least 2GB RAM, which any modern computer will have, and an internet connection of 5Mbps or higher.
-
Go to the official PS Now for PC PlayStation page right here.
- Download the PC app.
- Plug in a DualShock 4 controller via USB.
- If you don’t have a PlayStation Network account, you’ll need to make one here.
- You can then subscribe to PS Now or use a one-time free trial.
- Start enjoying PlayStation games like Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC!
Your progress in any games you play will be secure with Cloud saves. You can even start playing a game on PC through PS Now and continue playing it on your PlayStation 4 later, if you have one. If you’re interested in signing up specifically for Marvel’s Spider-Man, don’t hesitate, as it’s only going to be available for three months. For the full list of games, you can check right here.
