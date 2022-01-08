How to play this addictive Google Maps game that requires you to guess locations based on Street View.

DO YOU THINK you can tell the difference between a remote road in Mexico and the Australian Outback by looking at random streets?

There’s a new addictive game in town that’s keeping everyone guessing.

GeoGuessr generates random locations using Google Maps and asks you to plot them on a map.

You earn points based on your proximity to the exact location.

Sidemen, GeoWizard, and Vikkstar123, among other Twitch and YouTube streamers with millions of viewers, have been raving about it.

The game was created in 2013, but it gained popularity in 2020 as people looked for something to do during lockdowns.

With the ability to play against friends online, it became more competitive.

There are also daily events where you can compete in Battle Royale challenges against other players from around the world.

Along the way, you’ll be able to earn achievements and trophies.

It all started when Anton Wallén, a Swedish IT genius, posted on Reddit that he’d been “fiddling around” with Google Maps and had created a small application, asking for feedback.

People never looked at Google Maps the same way after the game went viral.

On Twitch alone, the GeoGuessr tag is followed by over 250,000 people.

You can play for free for 20 minutes per day, but if you’re like the rest of us and want to play more, you’ll have to pay for a membership.

You can pay (dollar)2.99£2.21 per month or (dollar)23.88£17.66 for a year in advance.

