How to poop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing is an idealized form of life, with zero-interest mortgages and money that grows on trees, where I have a core group of thoughtful friends and can become a master craftsman in furniture building just because someone left a note in a bottle on the beach. Also, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can poop. So satisfying!

Pooping has a benefit in the new Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch. It drains your fruit buff almost instantly, which is important. If you eat some fruit, you’ll get a buff that makes your villager extra strong — and if you whack a boulder with your shovel while all buffed up, you can shatter that rock, depriving yourself of valuable resources like iron nuggets.

So how do you poop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Sit on a toilet, of course.

It doesn’t even need to be your toilet (which, honestly though, that’s questionable bathroom etiquette). You can take care of your business on the commode of another villager. Just sit, let that fruit fiber work its gastrointestinal magic and your villager will announce, “And that takes care of that!” You don’t even need to remove any clothing, so your waste disposal process is discrete and speedy. Hell, you don’t even need any TP … but it’s probably a good reminder to wash your hands in real life.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for Nintendo Switch. It’s a much-needed escape from everything and arrived just in time.

