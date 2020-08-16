How to preorder the Google Pixel 4A

Google has announced the Pixel 4A, its new midrange Android phone that packs in features similar to the Pixel 4, like an excellent camera and astrophotography mode, but at a much more affordable price. It will be available starting on August 20th for $349. Check out Dieter Bohn’s video review, embedded above, for everything you need to know or read his full review right here.

Preorders are up at a few places, including Google’s own store, Amazon, and Best Buy. Compared to shopping for most other phones, it’s simple here. There’s just one size, one storage configuration, and one color. So really, your only decision is where you want to buy it and whether you want a case included with your purchase.

Starting with Amazon, Google is selling the Pixel 4A for $389, and it includes a fabric case with the purchase. If you just want the phone, Amazon is also offering that alone for $349.

At the Google Store, you can preorder the Pixel 4A for $349. It’s taking trade-ins if you want to go down that route, and you can get a serious discount on the Pixel 4A by trading in your older device.

Best Buy is accepting preorders for the phone, and the unlocked phone costs $350. If you want to activate it with a carrier, Best Buy will knock $50 off the price.

Update 2:25PM ET, August 3rd: Amazon updated the Pixel 4A’s product page and it now includes the option to purchase it without a case for $349.