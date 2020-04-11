How To Prepare For Bunny Day In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bunny Day, the first seasonal event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, has been going strong since the start of April. The game’s take on Easter involves acquiring eggs hidden all around your island, acquiring event-exclusive DIY recipes, and crafting new furniture and decorations. Bunny Day is available as part of a free update released just prior to launch; simply make sure your game is up-to-date and you’ll be able to dive in when you open the game.

Your intro to Bunny Day should involve Zipper T. Bunny making an appearance on your island, but he won’t stick around the whole time–if you’ve already begun the event, he’ll return on April 12, which marks Bunny Day itself. Speaking with Zipper will reward you with a DIY recipe and get you the basic details of what’s going on during the event. If you’re still confused or you just want to know how to prepare for Bunny Day on April 12, here’s what you should focus on:

One of the biggest changes brought about by Bunny Day is the appearance of a new crafting ingredient in the form of special elemental eggs. There are six types of eggs: leaf, stone, water, sky, earth, and wood.

You’ll want to collect as many of these eggs as possible in the next few days, not just for crafting Bunny Day recipes, but to learn new ones too.

Recipes you obtain–which include the Bunny Day fence, stool, bed, and glowy garland–are crafted using eggs you catch. Zipper teases that if you’re able to acquire every recipe and craft its corresponding item, he’ll have a special gift for you. More recipes will be hidden during the event, so it sounds as if you won’t be able to necessarily complete your collection on the first day, but you should still be on the hunt for as many as you can.

There are 17 Bunny Day DIY recipes that are required crafting to get Zipper’s prize, but there are dozens to find in total. If you haven’t started now, you only have a few days left to hunt them all down.

Besides collecting the required Bunny Day DIY recipes and other optional Bunny Day decor if you’re feeling festive, the best way to prepare for Bunny Day in the days leading up to April 12 is to collect as many eggs as possible. Zipper will have special Bunny Day-exclusive recipes to hand out and there might be more in store, so it will be good to have as much of the necessary crafting ingredients as possible. You don’t want to be digging up eggs last minute!

Bunny Day kicking off on April 1 coincides with a changing of the in-game seasons, meaning you also have new fish and bugs to catch (the specifics vary for the northern and southern hemispheres). Your non-fruit trees will have taken on a new look, and players in the northern hemisphere will be able to catch cherry-blossom petals floating through the air using a net. Those are, in turn, used to craft things like the outdoor picnic set recipe that Isabelle hands out for free to players when booting up the game, and a host of other season-exclusive cherry-blossom DIY recipes. April 10 is your last day to catch cherry blossoms and find cherry-blossom recipes!

We’ll report back with more details as we uncover them, but in the meantime, check out our hybrid flowers and turnips guides to better understand some of the many elements at work in New Horizons.