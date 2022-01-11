How to Purchase Premium Metaverse Real Estate at the Sandbox Mega City Land Sale

How to Purchase Premium Metaverse Real Estate in the Sandbox Mega City Land Sale

The Sandbox Mega City Land Sale gives gamers a chance to stake their claim in the metaverse this week.

The sale is set for Thursday, January 13 and the land is in a new neighborhood called Mega City, according to a blog post.

Always keep in mind that crypto investments are extremely risky, so do your homework and make sure you know what you’re getting into.

The hub is home to Hong Kong partners from industries such as gaming, finance, real estate, film, music, and entertainment, and there are already some land owners in the region.

This Thursday, January 13 at 1pm UTC, which is 5am PT 8am ET 1pm GMT, the Mega City Land Sale will take place.

The Sandbox land sales are held on the Sandbox Map website.

The land sale in Mega City is divided into three categories: lands, premium lands, and estates, with the following quantities and prices:

Based on current rates, each land costs £3,316.81 (dollar)4,558.34, and each premium land costs £15,363.61 (dollar)21,114.45.

To buy land in The Sandbox, you’ll need both SAND and ETH; SAND will cover the land price, while ETH will cover the gas costs.

That means you’ll need to set up a crypto wallet, and we’ve compiled a list of our favorites so you can look through them before deciding.

MetaMask, Bitski, and Venly are some of the crypto wallets that have official Sandbox support.

You must be logged in and have your wallet connected, according to The Sandbox blog.

Select the plot of land you want to buy (green are taken) and click ‘buy land’ or ‘buy estate’ on the land tab.

That’s all there is to it!

Keep an eye on The Sandbox’s Twitter and Discord for any pre-sale announcements.

Otherwise, get to the map website early enough before the sale begins.

Land will undoubtedly sell quickly, so plan ahead to determine what you want to buy.

Being a landowner also entitles you to an Alpha Pass, which grants you early access to The Sandbox’s play-to-earn features.

You only have a few days to complete your due diligence, so do your homework before investing in crypto, NFTs, the metaverse, or anything else.

