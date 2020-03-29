How to put eyebrows on your villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the customization options appear endless. You can make your tools pink, change your bedsheets, and remix your villager’s style with fresh haircuts and clothes. But while dozens of animal villagers have rocked sets of eyebrows for years, the series’s developers have yet to include them as a default customization option for your own character. In the latest installment, the new face painting feature is filling that void.

In order to create your own eyebrow pattern, you’ll need to open up the Custom Designs app on your NookPhone. Don’t worry if you’re not that far into the game; you won’t need to purchase the Design Pro upgrade for this.

Once you’ve selected a space to save your pattern, use the paint bucket tool to make sure the background is transparent. That way, the only image that appears on your villager’s face will be the brows, not brows inside big, white rectangles.

Then, you can dive right into designing them! I’ve included a simple arched brow design above as an example, but you can create just about any style in any color so long as you make sure your brow image is one or two pixels above the X-axis. Otherwise, it won’t sit properly on your villager’s face.

The brow pattern can also double as an additional blush or freckle pattern by painting those images, as desired, a few pixels below the X-axis.