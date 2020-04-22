Sometimes when you have a video conference call, you want to be there in the moment and not have to have your head down taking notes. What do you do if you still want to remember or reference what was said at a later date? Fear not, we’ll show you how to record a Zoom meeting for posterity, so that you can go back and watch it or listen to it to your heart’s content!

How to record a Zoom meeting locally on your desktop

Local recording of Zoom meetings is available both for Zoom Basic (free) and Zoom premium accounts (Pro, Business, and Enterprise). However, local recording is not available on mobile devices (Android or iOS).

Note that the host (the person who starts the meeting) is the only one with the ability to record the call unless the host grants that ability to another participant.

Open the Zoom app on your desktop (I’m using a Mac). Once you have started or joined a meeting, hover your cursor over the screen and click on the Record button at the bottom of the screen. Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central When you are ready to leave the meeting, click stop recording. Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central Grant the Zoom app permission to access the document files on your computer. Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central Wait as Zoom converts and downloads the files to your desktop. Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central A window should pop up with your audio and video files. Click on any of the files to play, or transfer them to another location. Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Easy-peasy! Now you have a permanent record of your Zoom call that you can access or share at any point.

How to record a Zoom meeting in the cloud