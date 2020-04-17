How to record your screen on an iPhone

Recording your iPhone screen can be super helpful, whether you want to save a clip of the game you’re playing, record part of a live stream on Instagram, or create a how-to video for your friends. You can send the video clip you record to a relative or friend, upload it to Twitter, or post it to your Instagram story. Here are the steps on how to record your screen, whether you have a newer or older iPhone.

Screen recording is built into iPhones, but in order to use it, you first need to check to see if the screen record button is in your Control Center. To open the Control Center, swipe down from the top-right corner if you’re using an iPhone X or later, or swipe up if you have an iPhone 8 or earlier. Check to see if you have the screen record button, which looks like a dot with a circle around it. If you don’t, here’s how you can add it:

Now, you’re ready to record your screen. (Just know that there are apps that block screen recording.) To begin:

Now you’re set to record both the video and the audio of whatever you’re watching or listening to on your phone — however, you won’t record any audio that isn’t generated from your phone. If you want to record yourself talking (or any other external sounds) in addition to recording the audio you’re playing on your phone, you’ll have to turn your microphone on: