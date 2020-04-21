How to record your Windows PC screen using Xbox Game Bar

Screen recording is helpful for a number of things, from creating a tutorial to grabbing a clip to post on Twitter to share with friends. On Windows 10, you can capture a video of your screen by using the built-in Xbox Game Bar.

Related

The Xbox Game Bar was designed to record clips of video games, but it’s useful for any type of video capture. In order to use it, your laptop’s video card must support one of three encoders (an encoder translates video input into a compatible digital format): Intel Quick Sync H.264, Nvidia NVENC, or AMD VCE encoders.

If you want to check which video card your laptop has, open the Device Manager (by searching for “device manager” in your taskbar), and then click on “Display adapters.” Or you can simply try a test recording; if your laptop’s specifications don’t allow screen recording, you’ll get a message saying so.

If that happens, try to update the drivers for your video card. If your drivers haven’t been updated in a while, that might fix the problem. If that doesn’t work, there is a variety of Windows apps available (such as SnagIt) that can capture video for you.

Meanwhile, assuming that you have a computer that is capable of using Game Bar, here’s how you do it.

Game Bar is automatically installed in Windows 10. (If, for some reason, you can’t find it, you can download it here.) However, if you haven’t used it yet, it might be worth checking to make sure it’s working — especially before you try to record an important video. Press Windows + G on your keyboard. This should open up the Game Bar. If it doesn’t, here’s how to enable it:

Now you’re ready to record your screen. Keep in mind that Game Bar only records one application window at a time, usually the last window you clicked into, and you can’t switch to recording another window after you start recording. In addition, it won’t let you record your whole screen, so you can’t record your Desktop or File Explorer or a few other apps, such as Maps. The best thing to do is experiment ahead of time if possible.

Here’s how to record your screen: