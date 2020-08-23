How to remove iCloud Activation Lock or iPhone Screen without Passcode

Have you forgotten the screen lock or iCloud activation password of your iPhone? Are you unable to access your iPhone? Have you bought a second hand iPhone and do not know how to access iCloud Activation without passcode? Well, it is a common problem that most people have to deal with. Do not worry because here we have everything you need to know on how to remove icloud activation lock and unlock screen lock without password.

1. How to unlock iCloud Activation Lock without passcode

We know that inability to unlock iCloud Activation can create a lot of stress. Do not worry because we have some simple and interesting ways to help you in this process. Here is how you can remove icloud activation lock without password.

Ask previous owner

If you have a second-hand iPhone you can ask the previous user to help you unlock the iCloud Activation. Let the previous user know that if they have other devices connected with their ID there is no need for them to share the information. Previous user has to follow the given steps.

Use DNS method

The DNS methods can be a lucky shot because there are chances that you will not be successful. Here are the steps you need to follow.

Unlock iCloud Activation with iSalvor.

iSalvor is developed using the latest technology that will allow to quickly bypass the iCloud Activation without even a passcode. Here are some reasons why iSalvor iCloud Activation Lock Bypass Tool is the best solution in such situations:

Features

User guide

Learn how to use iSalvor. There are three simple steps that you need to follow for the process:

For more detailed tutorial about how to bypass iCloud activation lock without password, you can refer to this article.

2. How to unlock iPhone screen lock without password

Once you have forgotten the screen lock of your iPhone it can get tough for you to access your information. Here we have some simple techniques to help you in this process.

Use Find my phone

It is a simple and reliable way to unlock the screen without using passcode. However, remember that it will take a few minutes to unlock your phone but all the previous data will be removed. That is why assure that you want to restore your phone before following the given steps.

Use iTunes

If you have forgotten the passcode you can also use iTunes to access your iPhone without using the code. However, keep in mind that iTunes will not only remove your previous password but also the entire data on your iPhone.

Unlock iPhone screen lock with LockWiper

There are various types of tools available that claim to unlock screen passcodes. However, most of them fail to provide the results you need. Do not worry because iMyFone LockWiper how to unlock iphone forgot passcode will be your best choice.

Features

User guide

Here we have a user guide for the iMyFone LockWiper:

Bottom line

Make sure that you use these ways to access the information that you need in your iPhone as well as bypass the passcodes to assure that you will not have to deal with such situations again. Use the technique you are most comfortable with. You can also use the tools and enjoy using your phone the way that you want.