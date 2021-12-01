How to see your favorite songs from this year on Spotify Wrapped 2021

SPOTIFY Wrapped is back, which means you’ll be able to see your year’s most-listened-to songs and artists.

The most-streamed tracks of 2021 have also been revealed by the streaming platform.

You can watch it on your computer or through an app.

To view the overall roundup on a desktop, go to Spotify.comwrapped and click “Start.”

You’ll need to open the app to see your personal Spotify Wrapped.

Click the “Home” icon in the Spotify app to see your 2021 Spotify Wrapped.

“See how you listened in 2021,” a box should appear.

When you click on it, you’ll be taken to a slideshow with information such as your most-listened-to artist and your favorite genre this year.

You’ll also be able to download a playlist called “Your Top Songs 2021” that includes all of your favorite songs from 2021.

Both Premium and non-paying Spotify users can use Spotify Wrapped.

Subscribers, on the other hand, get to learn a little more about their listening habits.

Premium subscribers, for example, can earn a ‘Pioneer’ badge if they listen to a song before it reaches 50,000 streams.

