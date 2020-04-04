How to sell to the new fish vendor, C.J., in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch is filled with all sorts of colorful villagers and friendly vendors. Many of the sales folk you’ll come across will join your island eventually, but some of them like the Turnip vendor Daisy Mae, only show up at specific times. However other visitors will come at random times. If you are looking to make some good Bells with your fish, then keep your eye out for C.J., who replaces Chip from previous games.

This boisterous beaver will randomly appear on your island and will hang out until the next day. C.J. is a unique vendor since he offers two different features when they visit: you can sell your fish to them for 1.5x their normal value and you can commission them to make fish models for you.

If you see the “seasports” fanatic hanging out on your island, then here’s what you need to know about C.J. and how to make the best of their time on your island.

Unlike the bug vendor Flick, who will buy your insects for a markup right away, C.J. requires a simple challenge to be completed before he buys your fish.

The tasks are random, fairly simple, and usually involve fish. When we first encountered C.J., he asked us to “catch five fish in a row.” As we began catching fish, our villager would mention how many fish we had left to complete C.J.’s challenge. Once we were done, our villager instructed us to head back the beaver. We’ve also seen C.J. ask for other challenges, such as “catching three fish of the same size,” so be prepared as his requests may be different when you encounter him.

Once you’ve completed C.J.’s challenge, he will then be open to buying your fish for 1.5x of their normal value. For instance, if you look at our Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish price guide, you’ll see that a horse mackeral costs 150 Bells if you sell it at Nook’s Cranny. However, because of his markup, C.J. will buy them for 225 Bells.

If you are looking to make the most of our your fishing skill, and are willing to wait around for C.J., then make sure to keep your most expensive fish in storage until he appears.

Making a little extra money with your fish isn’t the only thing C.J. can help you do.

If you hand over three of any fish, you can commission C.J. to create a custom model of that fish for free. Just simply give them three fish of the same type and C.J. will mail you a model of that fish the next day.

You can only commission one fish at a time with C.J., so if there’s a certain fish you’d love to keep inside your home, it’s best to save those in your storage until C.J. arrives.

