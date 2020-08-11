How to sell your old Samsung Galaxy (without getting ripped off)

If you’re tempted by the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20, the S20 Plus, or another new smartphone then you will want to sell your old handset. Many used Samsung Galaxy smartphones change hands every day, but you need to plan properly if you want to secure the best price.

Whether you have a Galaxy S10, S9 Plus, or an S8 to sell, the sooner you do it, the more cash you’re likely to make. Let’s take a closer look at how to sell your old Samsung Galaxy.

There is a roaring trade in used Samsung Galaxy smartphones on eBay, Craigslist, and other sites where you can sell your old handset directly to a private buyer. Prices are variable and it’s not as straightforward as some of your other options below, but this is potentially the most lucrative way to dispose of your old handset.

You can set your own asking price and potentially get a quick sale, but you should be prepared to deal with time-wasters, spam, and a bit of hassle sending the phone or meeting up with someone to exchange it for cash.

Our recommended service in this category is Swappa, as it offers good protection for buyers and sellers. It’s completely free to list your Galaxy on Swappa, with a sale fee added to the price for potential buyers. Verification photos are reviewed by staff, and an IMEI check is performed to ensure that the handset isn’t stolen or blacklisted. You should include shipping costs in the price and be ready to ship within two days of receiving payment.

If you don’t mind accepting gift certificates or credit, then you can trade your phone in online or in the store at a variety of places. Enter a few simple details into an online form or take it to a store and get a quick appraisal. If you’re happy with what is offered, then you can mail your phone off for free or hand it over. There are lots of options here, but Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Verizon, and Best Buy are among the biggest.

Samsung also usually offers some type of trade-in deal for used devices, for example, it offered up to $500 in credit toward the purchase of a Galaxy Note 10 Plus depending on your old phone model and condition. It may be worth waiting until the Galaxy S20’s announcement at Unpacked to see if this or a similar deal will be available.

There are a lot of companies dedicated to buying old electronics that will happily snap up your old Samsung Galaxy. You can enter details into an online form and get a quote in seconds, they often provide free post packaging, and you get a payment by check or PayPal within a few days of sending your phone. Be honest about the condition of your phone when you apply for a quote, though, because they only pay out after a satisfactory inspection.

One of the biggest players in this category is Gazelle and it has a related service called ecoATM, which is an automated kiosk that you can put your old Galaxy into to get cash on the spot. You will find the kiosks in malls across the country. Other services worth checking out include Glyde, uSell, Decluttr, and Blazing Electronics.

Finding the best price is all about doing some research. You can take a shortcut with an aggregation site like Flipsy or SellMyCellPhones but be aware that they don’t list every option out there. We’ve researched a few average prices for you, so you can see how much three different handsets might fetch if you were to sell them at the time of publishing. Be aware that prices fluctuate and tend to decline the older a handset gets. These prices are based on a fully working phone in good condition with the cable, charger, and box. These are cash offers unless otherwise stated. Remember that you also need to pay for packaging and postage with eBay and Swappa.