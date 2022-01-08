How to set up an Amazon Ring to track when glass is broken in your home

How to set up an Amazon Ring to track when your home’s glass is broken

AMAZON RING has just added a new sensor to its alarm line that could assist you in preventing a break-in.

The new Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor detects someone breaking a glass window or door to enter your home using artificial intelligence.

“Monitor glass windows and doors for break-in attempts with Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor,” according to the Ring website.

“The sensor detects the sound of glass breaking up to 7.6 meters away using AI technology.”

“Set the Glass Break Sensor to automatically sound your Ring Alarm siren when armed in Home or Away mode, or receive mobile alerts when the sensor detects the sound of glass shattering in your home.”

The only catch is that you’ll need to purchase or already have a Ring Alarm or Alarm Pro to connect the Glass Break Sensor to.

The sensor itself is inexpensive, costing (dollar)39.99£35.

It measures 3.78 inches in diameter and is shaped like a small circle that can be hung on a wall.

Connect it to your Ring app and place it near the entrance of your home where you’re most worried.

It will then use artificial intelligence to monitor the sound in your home and listen for signs of a break-in.

On just one set of three AA batteries, the sensor is said to run for three years.

It has a 25-foot scanning range.

You should receive a notification on your Ring app if it detects any suspicious activity.

You can also change the settings so that when the Glass Break Sensor is activated, a siren is automatically triggered.

Ring will not begin shipping the sensor until mid-February, but you can pre-order or register your interest in it today.

