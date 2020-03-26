How to set up your Alexa device for emergencies

Alexa can not directly call 911 on its own, but it can use external hardware and third-party skills to help you during a crisis. Equipment such as Amazon’s own Echo Connect device can connect your Alexa device directly to a landline, making a call for 911 possible. Alternatively, some Alexa skills enable you to send alerts through various applications, including Ask My Buddy and My SOS Family; however, it is critical to note that these skills do not directly contact 911.

Amazon’s Echo Connect is a seemingly failed product in the Alexa family of products that the company no longer sells; however, if you have one tucked away or you fancy purchasing one from a secondhand website such as eBay, it could be the perfect solution. Echo Connect was initially introduced as a small box that could be connected to your landline, allowing you to use your Echo devices as a speakerphone.

To set up Echo Connect, follow these steps:

Once the above steps are completed, you can request that your Echo devices call any landline or mobile telephone number, including emergency service numbers such as 911. To place a call with 911 when Echo Connect is in place, say, “Alexa, call 911.”

Alternative methods can be used to obtain help that does not call emergency services directly. Alexa skills such as Ask My Buddy and My SOS Family allow you to effortlessly contact other individuals in the case of an emergency. In this example, we will show you how to set up the Ask My Buddy skill for use with your Alexa device. Please remember that this will not contact 911 or emergency services directly.

To set up your Ask My Buddy account:

Now that your Ask My Buddy account is created, we can add the skill to your Alexa device for easy access. Please note that the free version of Ask My Buddy will only alert up to five contacts in English, and you are limited to sending out 10 alert messages per month.

To set up Ask My Buddy with Alexa:

Now that Ask My Buddy has been set up, you can ask Alexa for help by saying something such as “Alexa, ask My Buddy to send help” or “Alexa, ask My Buddy to contact Michael.” The service will now send a text message and call the contacts on your list to alert them of trouble. It is best to discuss a system such as this with a few individuals in advance so that they know to call 911 once they receive the alert.

As another option, Alexa can call non-emergency numbers by merely asking. Again, Alexa will not be able to call 911 or emergency services, but it can reach out to one of your contacts, connecting you via voice. If your Alexa app has access to your contacts, you can say “Alexa, call James” or the name of the person you wish to reach. Lastly, you can opt to ask Alexa to call a full number, such as “Alexa, call 201 867 5309.”