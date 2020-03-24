How to sign up for the Resident Evil Resistance beta on PS4

Jump in and try out this new experimental multiplayer game ahead of launch.
Source: Capcom
Resident Evil Resistance is the multiplayer game bundled with Resident Evil 3. It pits four Survivors against a terrible Mastermind, who is studying their escape attemps for evil science research. While there have been closed tests with selected participants, there’s an upcoming open beta that will allow anyone interested to dive in and check it out.
The beta is expected to set to go live on March 27 and will run through April 3. We’ll keep this post updated as the different links for the open beta go live.
How to download the Resident Evil Resistance beta on PS4
- Open your PS4 homescreen.
- Scroll down to Games.
- Select Demos.
- Scroll until you see the Resident Evil Resistance demo.
-
You can also sort by Release date: newest first.
Source: Android Central
Alternatively, you can find it on the PlayStation Store right here. Now, keep in mind, you won’t be able to access the beta until it kicks off on March 27. Still, you can go ahead and get it downloaded.
Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The beta will take about 10.63 GB of space, so make sure you have that much free space on your hard drive. In the meantime, if you’re interested in checking out the demo for the main game, it’s live right now on PS4. That way, you can check out Resident Evil 3’s main offering ahead of the multiplayer beta. Resident Evil 3 is set to release on April 3.
