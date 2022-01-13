How to spot fake text messages from online scammers posing as your bank

SCAMMERS may impersonate your bank in order to steal your money, according to experts. Here’s how to keep your money safe.

Fraudsters are sending fake text messages to unsuspecting victims posing as their bank, according to a new scam being reported this week.

The scammers are using SMS technology to use a tried-and-true method of applying pressure to get victims to act quickly and without thinking.

Lynn, a woman who almost fell victim to the scam, told ABC15 about receiving a text message from her bank’s fraud department, claiming to be from Wells Fargo’s fraud department.

The text message stated that a Zelle payment was being made from Lynn’s account and that she should reply “no” if she did not authorize the payment.

Lynn said she quickly replied “no,” but she was “immediately scared” because “$3,500 was being deducted from my account.”

Lynn said she received a phone call from the scammer five minutes later.

“He kept saying, ‘You have to do this in 10 minutes, 10 minutes, or it’ll go out.'”

“It will be deducted from your account,” Lynn added.

“I became completely engrossed in it.”

And I was hypnotized in a state where I was upset, nervous, and couldn’t think straight,” she continued.

Fortunately for Lynn, her husband was quick to notice the scammer’s deception and prevented her from taking any further action that would have undoubtedly resulted in her losing money.

Wells Fargo warned customers in an official statement that “criminals can spoof a caller ID to make it appear as if an unexpected call or text is from your bank.”

Don’t respond to keep yourself safe.”

Banks will never “call asking for sensitive information” or ask customers to “transfer funds between accounts to prevent fraud,” according to Zelle representatives.

People should never share temporary access codes or PIN numbers with strangers who call them unexpectedly, according to Wells Fargo.

Customers should also avoid sending money to strangers or providing account information to third-party companies.

If you find yourself in this situation, Wells Fargo recommends contacting your bank using a legitimate phone number (such as the one on the back of your debit card) and reporting the scam to the FBI.

