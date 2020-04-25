How to stream NBC, SyFy, HGTV, and more live TV channels all for free

Sling TV is intent on keeping everyone entertained while we practice social distancing by staying at home. Now, thanks to its latest offer, you don’t have to pay a cent to watch live TV channels like Fox, NBC, FX, Syfy, Comedy Central and more. With Sling’s “Happy Hour Across America” promotion, the Sling Blue plan is free to watch for everyone between the hours of 5p.m. and midnight EST every single night. Though this opportunity surely won’t last forever, there’s no known end to the promotion, so take advantage of it while you can.

Not sure what to watch tonight? The on-screen guide at Sling makes it easy to see what’s airing and when, so whether you want to stream Property Brothers live tonight or watch A&E’s Live PD as it airs, you should have little trouble finding a show to watch. To start streaming with Sling TV, all you have to do is enter your name, email address, and zip code on Sling’s website. There’s no billing information required whatsoever, meaning there’s no possibility of being charged for streaming during Happy Hour.

Happy Hour lasts from 5p.m. until midnight EST each day, giving you complete access to the Sling Blue plan during that time. Sling Blue lets you stream over 45 live TV channels such as live news, HGTV, and Cartoon Network, along with over 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows. You’ll even be able to record and replay shows and films using the Cloud DVR service which is included for all members free-of-charge. This guide lists all of Sling Blue’s channels.

Having a Sling membership is nearly essential in the age of cordcutting. It’s much more affordable than a traditional cable package while still letting you watch your favorite channels. However, now you’ll be able to watch them on more than just your living room TV. Sling has an app that can be downloaded to various devices like iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, and select smart TVs.

Another plan, Sling Orange, includes access to channels like Disney Channel, Freeform, and ESPN, though this package isn’t available to view for free. If you want to sign up and watch Sling at any hour, you can sign up for Sling Orange for $30 per month. That’s still much more affordable than having a regular cable subscription, and it’s also the regular cost of Sling Blue. If there are channels you like on both plans, you can score Sling Orange + Blue for $45 per month for access to all of them.

