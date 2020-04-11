How to stream Quibi

Quibi is the latest streaming service to launch in an increasingly crowded market — and it might be the weirdest one yet. Instead of relying on big franchise names or extensive catalogs of old content, like Disney Plus, Peacock, or HBO Max are doing, Quibi is betting big on a mobile-first strategy. Its “quick bites” of content can be watched in 10 minutes or less, and every piece of content can be seamlessly transitioned between separate vertical and landscape versions.

Interested in trying it out? Here’s everything you need to know about getting started with Quibi:

Quibi offers two subscription tiers: a $4.99-per-month option with “some ads” and a $7.99-per-month plan with no ads.

There’s also a limited time 90-day free trial for anyone who signs up at Quibi.com before the end of April, for those looking to try out the service (and check out the content) before subscribing. Additionally, T-Mobile customers with multiple lines will be eligible to claim a full year of Quibi for free. (That offer is valid from April 6th to July 7th.)

To start, Quibi will only be available in the US and Canada, although the company has already said that it hopes to expand to other countries in the future.

Due to the mobile-focused nature of Quibi, the only devices you can use to watch it are smartphones. (Both Android and iOS apps are available, although they are strictly designed for phones, not tablets.)

Quibi shows are much shorter than traditional TV or movies; each episode (or “chapter,” for the broken-up films) runs between five and 10 minutes. It should be a very different experience than regular streaming shows, but Quibi’s pitch is that it’ll still offer content on a quality level to match major movies and shows, just in a much shorter package.

Quibi’s biggest feature (or gimmick, depending on whom you ask) is its rotational video called “Turnstyle.” Instead of committing to landscape video, like traditional entertainment, or vertical video, as popularized by social apps like Instagram Stories or TikTok, Quibi promises that all of its content will be designed with both viewing formats in mind to better suit mobile users and commuters.

On a practical level, that means you can effectively stream two copies of any Quibi show at the same time — one in vertical and one in landscape — theoretically allowing the app to seamlessly switch between the two as you rotate your phone. Quibi says these videos will use up to 20 percent more data than traditional videos in a single orientation.

(Remember: if you have rotation lock enabled on your phone, Turnstyle won’t work.)

Nope. Quibi’s logic here is that the only place you’ll be watching it is on your phone, which isn’t the sort of shared device (like a TV) that would necessitate profiles. So if you were planning to try to share a single Quibi account, that’s something to keep in mind.

Quibi is launching today, April 6th, with about 50 shows and movies, mixing original scripted films, unscripted reality shows, and daily news. The full list of launch shows can be seen here.

At launch, there are four “lighthouse” original movies, broken up into smaller chapters: a remake of The Most Dangerous Game (starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz), Survive (with Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins), Flipped (starring Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Arturo Castro, Eva Longoria, and Andy Garcia), and When the Streetlights Go On (with no one you’ve probably heard of).

There are also 19 unscripted series at launch, including Murder House Flip, Chance the Rapper’s new take on Punk’d, and more.

Lastly, there are Quibi’s “Daily Essential” news shows, which will be updated daily — some at 6:30AM ET, some at 12PM ET, and a batch at 6PM ET — to provide fresh content throughout the day.

(Disclosure: Vox Media, which owns The Verge, has a deal with Quibi to produce a Polygon Daily Essential, and there have been early talks about a Verge show.)

More content is expected to constantly roll out in the coming days and weeks.

Technically yes, but only one of you will be able to watch at a time. Quibi only allows a single concurrent stream.

Everything on Quibi can be downloaded locally to your device so you can watch when you lack an internet connection. Offline content works just like it does when you’re streaming it, with the ability to freely switch between horizontal and vertical orientations for content.

Head to Quibi.com to sign up for the 90-day free trial, and then download the Quibi app for Android or iOS to watch.