How to tell if someone has BLOCKED you on WhatsApp by looking at the grey and blue ticks.

How the grey and blue ticks on WhatsApp can reveal if you’ve been BLOCKED

So you haven’t received a response to that WhatsApp message you sent, and you’re beginning to feel blocked.

It can happen to anyone, whether it’s after a date or with people we thought were friends.

Unfortunately, no official notice has been issued, but there are some telltale signs.

The most obvious sign to look for is ticks, and being able to distinguish between them.

If it’s a double blue tick, don’t be concerned; they’ve read your message but have yet to respond.

Maybe they’re just forgetful or busy right now.

A double grey tick indicates that the message has been received but not opened on their end, indicating that you have escaped the block button.

If it’s just a single grey tick, on the other hand, you should be concerned.

Your message was sent, but it has not yet been received on the other end, as indicated by the single tick.

Of course, there could be a legitimate reason for this; perhaps they aren’t getting a signal or their phone is turned off.

However, if it remains on that single grey tick for an extended period of time, it appears that you’ve been blocked.

There are a few more signs to keep an eye out for.

A block is also indicated by the disappearance of their profile photo.

The same is true for the last seen: if it used to be visible but is now blank, it indicates a potential block.

Calls made to them via WhatsApp will also go unanswered.

Hurray if the panic is over, but make sure you’re not ghosted or soft ghosted.

