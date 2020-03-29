How to time travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch plays in real time, meaning that a day in the game is as long as a day in real life. If you want to speed up your progress, you can time travel.

Rather than waiting until the next real-world day, time traveling lets you and see your new home renovations or new building quickly.

To time travel on your Switch:

Be careful about skipping too many days at once, as skipping forward weeks at a time will yield the same results as not playing for weeks at a time: Your villagers may move out, and weeds will move in.

Keep in mind that you will have to connect to the internet to verify the date before you participate in holiday-based events. The Bunny Day event, which starts on April 1, will require you to connect to the internet to verify your time, according to a post on the Japanese Nintendo website. This means that if you do choose to time travel, you’ll have to set your Switch to the normal date to play any of the upcoming events.

