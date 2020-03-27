How to track sleep with a Fitbit

While fitness and activity trackers and smartwatches are designed mostly for helping you track activities and sports, many of them can also come in handy to track your sleep. And no company does this quite as well as Fitbit. Most of its trackers can not only sense when you fall asleep and report how long, but also log detailed sleep data that can provide insight into your quality of sleep, not just duration. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to track your sleep using a Fitbit and how to interpret the data.

Products used in this guide

Activity tracker: Fitbit Versa 2 ($199 at Amazon)

The mobile app: Fitbit App(Free at Google Play)

How to start tracking sleep

Before you get started, be sure to have your Fitbit synced up with your device. You can also access your account via Fitbit’s website. However, if you want to have the info right at your fingertips, syncing is a cinch. Here’s how to sync and catch your Zs.