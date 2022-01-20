How to turn iMessage off on your iPhone and why you might want to.

It’s one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with 1.3 billion active users worldwide.

Despite the fact that Apple’s iMessage is widely used, there’s a reason you might want to disable it.

Switching from iOS to Android, for example, can save you from losing important texts by turning off the instant messaging service.

That’s because switching from one to the other has the unintended consequence of your new device being unable to receive texts.

Here’s how to turn off Apple’s Messages app’s iMessage feature.

With just a few taps, you can turn off iMessage.

Make sure your iPhone has your SIM card before you begin.

Go to the Settings app, scroll down to Messages, and tap it.

Toggle the slider from green to grey under iMessage.

You have now disabled iMessage.

You’ll still get SMS messages from Android devices, but you won’t get iMessages from iPhone users.

iMessage can be deregistered at Apple.com if you no longer have your iPhone.

If you switched to a non-Apple phone and no longer receive SMSMMS messages, this is something you should try.

Your phone number will be required.

You’ll get a confirmation code from Apple, which you’ll need to enter on the website.

“Your phone number is removed from iMessage services after you complete deregistration,” Apple says on its website.

“You should be able to receive text messages immediately, but some Apple devices may take a few hours to recognize that you’re not using iMessage when they send you a message.”

It’s not a good idea to turn off iMessage unless something goes wrong.

If your iPhone isn’t receiving messages, for example, you might try turning iMessage off and on again to resolve the problem.

If you’re switching from an iPhone to an Android phone, you might notice that your text messages aren’t getting through.

This could be because your friends’ iPhones are still sending you text messages as iMessages rather than SMS messages.

Deactivating iMessage on your iPhone or PC is one way to ensure that all messages are sent in SMS format to your Android device.

