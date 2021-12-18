How to turn off Alexa’s yellow notification ring before it ruins your Christmas

The yellow ring of light that shines around the speaker when you have a notification will be familiar to Amazon Echo users.

What you may not realize is that this seemingly harmless glow has the potential to ruin your Christmas by leaking the gifts you’ve purchased for your loved ones.

Typically, the notification informs you that an item you’ve ordered has been dispatched, is on its way to your house, or has arrived.

When you see the yellow light, simply ask Alexa, “Alexa, do I have any notifications?”

The virtual assistants will then read out loud all of your alerts, including those related to your Amazon account.

The small speaker can even reveal the names of the products you’ve ordered when listing the status of your deliveries.

This is fine if you live alone, but it could be disastrous if you share a home with others.

If you’ve been secretly shopping for them on Amazon, you might want to disable the yellow ring light feature.

Otherwise, long before December 25, your roommates might ask Alexa to read them notifications and tell them what you’ve ordered for them.

Keep in mind that the yellow ring light can also appear when a contact sends you a message.

Simply say “Alexa, read my messages” and the light should turn off once you’ve heard them.

Follow the steps below to turn it off completely.

On your phone, open the Alexa app and select “More” and “Settings.”

Click “Amazon Shopping” after finding “Notifications.”

By sliding the button next to them, you can turn off the entire range of delivery notifications.

If you want to turn them back on after the holidays, repeat the steps above and reconnect the toggles.

You can also prevent your Amazon account from informing your smart speaker about your purchases.

Go to “Settings” in the Alexa app on your phone.

Then click “Amazon Shopping” under “Notifications.”

Turn off “Say or Show Item Titles” in the section where it says “Say or Show Item Titles.”

Alexa can now tell you when a package will be delivered, but it won’t say what it is, so Christmas won’t be ruined.

