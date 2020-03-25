How to unlock Deadpool in Fortnite

Fortnite season 2 is here, along with the latest collaboration between Epic Games and Disney. After crossovers with Avengers and Star Wars, Fortnite is teaming up with Deadpool. Players can unlock an official skin themed after the crazy Merc with a Mouth — but not in the way you might expect.

Unlike almost all other crossover skins in Fortnite history, you can’t get the Deadpool outfit through the item shop. Instead, you have to unlock it through various challenges this season. It isn’t just one challenge, either, as there are new weekly challenges you must complete to earn it.

New challenges now drop every Friday instead of Thursdays like the regular weekly challenges.

This situation is similar to the Fortbytes situation from season 9, where players needed to wait patiently to unlock this skin. Because of this, we recommend you check back each week to see what new challenges are available and how to complete them.

While you can’t buy the Deadpool skin directly, you will need to purchase the season 2 battle pass to access some of the missions each week, so players without the premium season pass will not be able to earn this crossover skin.

The Deadpool challenges are hidden and only found in his secret hideout. You can find this room by heading to the Battle Pass tab from the main lobby. This will take you to the secret agent room where you need to click on the vent on the right side of the room, as marked in the screenshot above.

This will take you to the Deadpool secret hideout, which is just a secluded bathroom.

There are a couple of Deadpool missions available in the first week of season 2. You can access them via the computer in his hideout. Here are the challenges for week 1:

Both objectives in week one are simple enough. The first is finding the letter that Deadpool wrote to Epic Games. This letter is in the same room as the computer, lying on the floor to the left of it. All you need to do is exit the computer and interact with it to complete part one.

The second challenge is a rather cruel one where you need to not thank the bus driver for their hard work. Jump into any match of battle royale you like and leap out of the bus whenever you want without thanking the bus driver. Essentially, don’t do anything at all except jump out, and you will fulfill this objective automatically upon leaping out of the bus.

Though the skin doesn’t unlock until later in the season, you receive immediate rewards for completing these week 1 tasks. The reward this week is a Deadpool banner.

As with week one, players can access the latest tasks on Deadpool’s computer in his hideout. Or, you can find them below.

Deadpool has a habit of leaving items in the most obvious places, and both challenges this week are about helping him find them. The first one is to locate the milk carton. Fortunately, it’s as easy to find as the letter last week. Head to Deadpool’s bathroom hideout, and the milk carton is on the left side of the screen atop a urinal.

Once you’ve completed the first challenge this week, it will unlock the second and final objective for week two. This takes a bit longer to finish but still doesn’t require players to actually enter a match. The three chimichangas are scattered around the spy headquarters.

The first is in the main room, where all of the spies are gathered. It is on the ground in front of the challenge table. For the next one, select the Agents’ quarters on the left side of the screen and then choose Brutus. The second chimichanga is on the table next to the coffee cup.

From there, back out to the main room and select the upgrade vault on the right side to visit Maya’s room. The last chimichanga is on the shelf behind her. While these missions still won’t give the Deadpool skin just yet, it does reward players with the “Ride the Corn!” spray upon completion.

You can find the two week 3 challenges below:

The two challenges are available on Deadpool’s computer in his hideout once you have completed the previous two weeks. The first challenge is to find Deadpool’s toilet plunger for him. To do this, head to the battle pass headquarters and choose the Agents’ door, then head to TNTina’s room.

You can find the toilet plunger on the wall to the right of TNTina; interact with it, and you’ll complete this mission. Finishing it will unlock the second task this week to destroy three toilets.

Unlike other objectives, this must be done in battle royale matches. All you need to do is find three toilets on the battle royale map and destroy them. These are found in various houses and outside of gas stations around the season 2 island in the bathroom. Either use your pickaxe or another weapon to destroy them.

You don’t have to demolish all three of them in the same match, but if you are looking to do it quickly, the best place to head to is Pleasant Park as it has a lot of houses. Completing this objective will reward you with the Wade Grenade spray.

With another Friday here, the week four challenges are now available for unlocking the Deadpool skin. As with the previous weeks, there are two challenges that you can do this week that will help you progress toward the skin. As always, you will find the newest challenges on the computer in the Deadpool hideout.

Here are the two challenges that you can find this week:

The first mission this week is to find the two signature katanas that Deadpool is known for. One of them is easy to find since it’s in the same bathroom hideout as the computer. All you need to do is interact with the katana in the bathroom stall, and you’ll complete part one of this task.

Finding that one katana doesn’t complete the objective, though. You need to leave the hideout and head to the main room. From there, go to the upgrade room on the right side. This will take you to the Maya area in the game for customizing that new skin introduced as part of the season 2 battle pass. The second katana is to the left of Maya in her room.

The second mission this week is a bit harder than previous ones this season. You need to deal 10,000 damage to enemy structures. That is quite a lot, even more so than the standard weekly tasks, so it could take you a while. We recommend that you do this in the Team Rumble mode.

You have a lot more time in this mode as well as respawns, so make sure to stock up with weapons and ammo, then head to the circle. There, find the enemy structures that players built and destroy them. Your best bet for this is to use an RPG or other explosives that deal lots of damage.

On Friday, March 20, Epic released the week five missions for the Fortnite Deadpool event. As with previous weeks, there are two challenges in total that a player has to do. The difference this week is that one challenge is much more engaging than earlier tasks and will likely take some time to complete.

Here are the two challenges this week:

As always, you can find the new objectives this week under the computer terminal that Deadpool houses inside his makeshift bathroom hideout. When you are ready, leave the hideout and go to the main battle pass room. From there, head to the Agents sector on the left side and go to Meowscles’ room.

Meowscles is the secret agent who is getting the spotlight for the next couple of weeks in the average weekly missions, and he also is holding the stuffed unicorn hostage. Inside his room, you can find the stuffed unicorn to the left of him, next to his weights. Grab it and you will unlock the other challenge this week.

For this one, you need to visit five bridges that make up some of the colors in the rainbow. They are all on the season 2 battle royale map but spread around the island. You don’t have to visit all of them in one match, but you will need to head to all of them at some point to complete this objective.

Do this on Team Rumble game mode to have more time and respawns, and then grab yourself one of the new helicopter vehicles that were added this past week. They let you fly to different locations, enabling you to potentially visit all five of them in a single match.

The red bridge is the northwestern location that we need to visit. It is a large bridge that you can see on the map in the D3 and D4 squares, between the named locations of Pleasant Park and Salty Springs.

Opposite of the red bridge, the yellow one is in the southeastern section of the island. It is in the F7 and G7 squares and brings together Misty Meadows and the snowy mountains to the east of it.

The green bridge is found in the G3 square on the map, east of Frenzy Farm and one of the helicopter spawn points. It bridges the gap between Frenzy Farm and Dirty Docks.

The blue bridge is east of Pleasant Park in the E2 square. It connects Pleasant Park to Craggy Cliffs and Frenzy Farm.

Last but not least, the purple bridge is in the southwestern corner of the island in the C6 square on the grid map. It is in between Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp.