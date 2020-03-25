How to upgrade Nook’s Cranny in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ main store on Switch, Nook’s Cranny, is upgradable.

At first, Tom Nook’s nephews will be selling their wares out of the Resident Services tent. After upgrading your tent to a house, Timmy and Tommy will also ask for 30 of each wood type — Hardwood, Softwood, and Wood — as well as 30 Iron Nuggets to build the initial Nook’s Cranny.

To upgrade Nook’s Cranny yet again, based on our experience, you’ll have to reach around 28 days of playtime. You can track this using the “Active Island Resident” Nook Mileage task at the very bottom of the list.

We’re unsure if you need to spend a specific amount of Bells at their store first, but on the 28th day of our game, Isabelle announced that Nook’s Cranny would be closed the following day for an upgrade. By the 30th day, it was open again. (You can time travel to get the store faster, if you’d like.)

The upgraded store has a wider selection, carrying tools that have cosmetic designs like polka dots, though they aren’t more durable than normal tools. The new store will also have more expensive furnishings, some of which cost hundreds of thousands of Bells.

We’re unsure if Nook’s Cranny is upgradable beyond what we’ve seen above. Based on past Animal Crossing games, the store usually has three total upgrades, eventually transforming into a department store. We’ll update this guide when we find out more information.

