How to use all the new features in WhatsApp’s massive update starting today

How to use all of the new features in WhatsApp’s massive update starting today

WhatsApp is getting a slew of new features, all of which have been leaked ahead of time.

The majority of these new features can be found in the app’s beta version.

To find out how to join, scroll down to the bottom of this article.

WhatsApp’s beta app is where new features are first tested to ensure they work properly.

The new features are only added to the main WhatsApp app after they have gone through beta testing.

WhatsApp sleuths over at WABetaInfo, a site that leaks new app updates on a regular basis, revealed the features.

New colors for chat bubbles when using the dark theme are one of the new features in the WhatsApp Desktop beta app.

On the iOS beta, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature for enabling and disabling message reactions, which is yet another upcoming feature.

This option can be found in Settings andgt; Notifications.

There’s a new global voice note player in the WhatsApp beta for iOS.

This allows you to listen to voice notes even if you switch to another chat.

Android is expected to get this feature soon as well.

It’s currently in beta for iOS, but only a limited number of people will be able to use it.

WhatsApp Business beta users on Android and iOS now have access to advanced search filters.

You can use special search filters, such as contacts, non-contacts, and unread, to filter your chats and messages.

There are a few other features in testing that you can’t try.

These features have been teased but are not yet available in the beta.

One is an update to WhatsApp’s drawing editor for Android.

You’ll get new pencils to scribble on your WhatsApp photos.

Two more pencils have been added, bringing the total number of pencils to three.

WhatsApp is also working on a blurring feature for both iOS and Android.

To get WhatsApp beta for your Android phone, go to Google Play and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down to “Become a Beta Tester” at the bottom of the page.

To confirm, tap the “I’m In” button and then click “Join.”

All you have to do now is wait for the beta version of the app to be updated.

On the iPhone, joining the WhatsApp beta is more difficult and capacity is limited.

Here’s how to follow Apple’s instructions.

