How to use an Android phone as a system monitor for your PC

Easily monitor your PC’s stats with an Android phone.

Monitoring your PC system resources and other values like temperatures and voltages requires third-party software like HWiNFO where you can have a window or overlay configured for viewing. But not everyone has five monitors, nor do they wish to have a bunch of text covering their screen while playing a game.

That’s where Remote System Monitor on Android comes into play. As showcased by Reddit user div2691, and spotted by PCGamesN, this handy app allows you to run some software on your PC to act as a server and install an Android app as a client. It’s then possible to glance at temperatures, usages, and everything else reported by sensors.

The best part is this is all free. You do need to make a small donation to enjoy the widget dashboard, however, which will allow you to transform your Android phone into a system resource dashboard of sorts (as pictured above). Once configured with your PC server and widgets, you’ll be able to create something rather unique on your desk.

Better still, if you have an old phone lying around collecting dust, why not use a USB cable to keep it charged, install it inside your PC case and have an always-on monitor screen you can quickly use to see what’s going on with your rig? There are plenty of other ways to monitor your PC’s resources, including the use of Rasberry Pi, but not everyone has the time nor know-how, which makes apps like this a worthwhile consideration.