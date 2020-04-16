How to use Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay is a mobile payment solution you can use to pay with your phone in stores that accept it. You can also use Samsung Pay to shop online. If you’re new to mobile payments, you might be wondering how this technology works, whether or not it’s a safe payment method, and how to set it up on your phone or Smartwatch.

We’re here to answer all these questions and help you get started with Samsung Pay!

Samsung Pay is an Android app that works with specific Samsung devices, allowing them to communicate with payment terminals. Out shopping for a new dress, or picking up some coffee at your favorite cafe? You can forget your credit or debit card at home, utilizing the Samsung Pay app instead. Your smartphone can use NFC technology to pay with any terminal that supports wireless payment with a simple tap, but that’s not what makes it unique.

Not all retail stores have caught up with the times, and many are still utilizing older payment terminals that don’t support new payment technologies such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. However, Samsung goes to the next level by offering MST (magnetic secure transmission) technology built into its smartphones; thus, you can pay with any terminal that accepts cards – no wireless compatibility needed. MST sends out a signal that mimics the black stripe on the back of your card, making older terminals merely think that you manually swiped your card.

Begin by checking to see if you own a compatible Samsung smartphone; all Galaxy devices since the S6 and Note devices have the technology built-in, in addition to several Galaxy A devices. Many Samsung wearable also features Samsung Pay for quick payment with your wrist — no smartphone required.

Once you have determined that your Samsung smartphone is compatible with Samsung Pay, follow these steps:

It is important to note that not all banks support Samsung Pay at this time; however, most credit card companies, including American Express, Visa, and MasterCard, are included. By default, the Samsung Pay app is pre-installed on Galaxy devices, but you can easily reinstall it if it was removed at some point.

If you have a compatible Galaxy Wearable device, you can add Samsung Pay for secure payments on the go; however, it is essential to understand that wearable devices only support NFC. As MST is not supported on Galaxy Wearable devices, you will need to use a pay terminal that supports contactless payments.

To set up Samsung Pay:

Once Samsung Pay is entirely setup on your Galaxy Wearable, you’ll be able to pay for transactions using your smartwatch, as well as view any recent purchase that may have been made through the service. Note that the watch and smartphone will only show transactions that have been made on their hardware — they are not shared between devices.

Galaxy Smartphone

Out shopping and ready to pay? You will be prompted to select the card you want to use, and after verifying your identity, you will then be told to place the back of your Samsung smartphone against the card terminal. For fast and speedy payments, we recommend you secure your device with a fingerprint, which can then also be used within the Samsung Pay app.

Galaxy Wearable

Once you have Samsung Pay set up on your Galaxy Wearable device, hold the back key to launch the app. You may then select the card you wish to use and tap the Pay button. Tap the wearable to the terminal, the same as you would your smartphone, to initiate the transaction.

Once you’re all set up with Samsung Pay, you might wonder how safe the service is to use daily. The good news is that you shouldn’t fret. For starters, none of your personal or financial information is stored directly on your Samsung device. Additionally, if someone was to gain hold of your Samsung smartphone or wearable, the information is protected by your secure PIN or biometric data such as a fingerprint or iris scan.

If you lose your device, you can utilize Samsung’s Find My Mobile feature to quickly locate and or use the Lock my screen function to keep the device locked down, preventing the use of services such as Samsung Pay.