How to use Slack channels

Slack, the instant messaging app of choice for many companies, has probably become an even bigger part of your life if you’re working from home. And while Slack is usually used for work, it’s also very useful for conversing with friends and family. Slack offers paid plans, but anyone can sign up for the free version and create a workspace, a virtual space where you can set up different conversations and projects.

Each of those conversations and projects on Slack are called channels. These channels function like chat rooms or group chats. While there isn’t a limit to the number of channels you can make or private messages you can send in Slack, the free version will only let you see the last 10,000 messages sent in your workspace.

Slack is rolling out a newer version, so these instructions will vary depending on what version you’re on and whether you’re on a paid or free plan, but we’ve included all of the steps below.

You can join public channels in a couple of different ways:

While anyone can join a public channel in a workspace, they’ll have to be added by a current member in order to join a private channel. If you’re a member of a public or private channel, here’s how to add a new member:

At the top of your screen, underneath the channel name, is the channel topic, which acts like a description for that channel. Channel topics can be useful for keeping people updated on the conversation or letting others know what the channel’s for. You can set or change the channel topic at any time.

To set the topic:

To change the channel topic:

Being a part of several channels on Slack can be overwhelming at times — especially when you’re constantly getting notifications about unread messages from every channel you’re in. You can mute channels that you’re less interested in, which means the channel name on the left-hand side won’t become bold every time someone sends a message. Here’s how to do that: