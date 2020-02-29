How to use the glider plane to update the new Buggy and how to revive the dead pubg mobile

After the Buggy Mobile game launched its latest update, which is one of the most important updates in the history of the game, according to what the observers and big players have said, this update contained many additions and features that were not present before, the players started looking for a way to use the glider, which is one of the The most important additions, as well as the way to revive the dead in the game.

How to use Buggy glider

Players can jump from the plane with parachutes and choose a safe place for that on the island, after which the glider plane is searched for on the island, to be controlled in its setting and buttons to control it to throw rockets at enemies and be able to catch them easier and faster, and it is worth mentioning that the speed of this The plane reaches at one hour, seventy kilometers.

How to revive the dead again in a PUBG game

The feature of reviving the dead has been activated again, by obtaining the cards of these players, and going to the transmission towers in order to revive them so that they can return to life again, in addition to that, various methods have been added to treat the injured in the game without the need to stop the car. This can be done without stopping, and this is one of the most important features in the latest update.