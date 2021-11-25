How to use these secret iPhone codes to unlock ALL emojis today

These iPhone codes unlock ALL emojis – learn how to use them now.

IT’S NOT ALWAYS EASY TO FIND THE RIGHT EMoji, especially if you’re swiping through options on your iPhone keyboard.

Fortunately, most keyboard apps include a search function that will help you find the symbol you’re looking for in a matter of seconds.

That’s fine if you’re looking for something straightforward, like a smiley emoji (search “smile”) or the American flag (search “USA”).

Finding the more obscure emojis, on the other hand, is a little more difficult because you might not know what keywords to look for.

What do you type to find the strange David Bowie emoji, or the hand gesture made famous in the 1960s television series “Star Trek”?

Fortunately, some internet sleuths have compiled a massive list of every emoji’s keywords.

Typing the phrases into the emoji search bar on your iPhone keyboard will quickly bring up the symbol you’re looking for.

It means you won’t waste time scrolling through your entire emoji library in search of the perfect symbol to punctuate your messages.

The way you look for emoji is determined by the keyboard app you’re using.

Apple keyboard, which comes pre-installed on all iOS devices, is used by the vast majority of iPhone users.

First, open any app that allows you to write, such as WhatsApp, iMessage, or Notes, to look for an emoji on Apple keyboard.

To access your emoji catalogue, tap the grinning emoji icon in the bottom left corner once your keyboard is open and ready to chat.

To narrow down your options, type text into the “Search Emoji” box at the top of your keyboard.

You can also look for emoji in third-party keyboard apps on the App Store.

You can do this on Google’s Gboard and Microsoft’s Swiftkey, for example, by simply following the steps outlined above.

If the emoji button isn’t visible in either app, go to the settings and turn it on.

For some of the most popular emoji, use the hidden keywords listed below to search in Apple keyboard.

Many (but not all) of the keywords will work in a similar fashion if you use a third-party keyboard.

Here’s a complete list of iPhone emoji keywords.

