How to watch America’s Got Talent live: Stream the show from anywhere

Since its premier earlier this year, season 15 of America’s Got Talent has featured virtual auditions and no live audience for the first time in history. While plenty of other shows have had to halt production and haven’t restarted filming just yet, America’s Got Talent is keeping the nation entertained with new stars and new talents to witness every week. Though previous episodes have been pre-recorded, the show will see a slight return to normal this week when the live shows begin. America’s Got Talent goes live on Tuesday night, though it will still be quite a different show compared to every other season. While the episodes are live, there will continue to be no live audience. We’ll also see notorious judge Simon Cowell missing the first few episodes of the live shows due to a recent bike accident.

America’s Got Talent: When & where The first live show of America’s Got Talent Season 15 airs on NBC this Tuesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Wednesday’s show on August 12 will be live as well and airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT as well. There are a few different ways to watch America’s Got Talent live, including on the NBC website, Hulu with Live TV, and Sling TV. While NBC’s website lets you watch the show live by logging in with your cable provider’s information, you can check out Sling TV if you don’t have cable. Meanwhile, Hulu with Live TV offers live NBC streaming in most areas of the U.S. as well. NBC’s website even hosts the five most recent episodes to watch for free. How to watch America’s Got Talent live from anywhere The options we’ve already mentioned make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch America’s Got Talent, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Here are some more VPN services that are on sale right now.

Live stream America’s Got Talent in the U.S. While there are several streaming services that offer access to watch NBC live, including Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV, access is completely dependant on where you live in the U.S. You can check each service’s website beforehand to see which channels will be available in your area. Sling TV should be the first service you try out. It’s one of the most affordable streaming services in the U.S. — especially with its latest offer that lets you join and score your first month for only $20. Plans normally start at $30 monthly. Sling offers NBC live streaming access in most areas of the U.S. so you can watch shows like America’s Got Talent and Blindspot as they air live. Plus, you can score a free 3-day trial right now so you don’t even have to pay a cent to watch the anniversary special.

Another great option is Hulu with Live TV. Though you won’t be able to watch live using Hulu’s base plan, Hulu with Live TV includes access to NBC in most areas of the country; you can check if you’ll receive the channel in your area at Hulu’s website. Hulu with Live TV plans start at $55 per month and can be viewed on the Hulu app using devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, and more.

