How to watch Barcelona vs Napoli: Live stream the Champions League match online from anywhere

The game is tipped ever so slightly in Barça’s favor after Antoine Griezmann scored what could be an all-important away goal in the 1-1 first leg draw in Naples. Dries Mertens scored for Napoli in that game which took place all the way back in February.

After a near-five month break, Champions League football is back. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including FC Barcelona who play host to Italian side Napoli today. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Barcelona vs Napoli.

Following the enforced season break, both sides returned to domestic action in June as the La Liga and Serie A seasons were played out to their conclusions. Barcelona were leading in La Liga going into the break, though several draws saw them cede the lead to El Classico rivals Real Madrid, ultimately handing Los Blancos a record 34th La Liga win. Quique Setién and co. will be desperate to progress in the Champions League, the team’s last chance to secure some silverware for the season following Copa del Rey disappointment earlier in the campaign.

Napoli returned to competitive action with the Coppa Italia, seeing off Inter in the semi-final and ultimately going on to lift the trophy after penalty shootout win against Juventus in the final. Outside of that cup success, Napoli’s league form was mixed with the team landing in seventh place at the end of the season. With that league position, the Partenopei need to win the tournament this year if they wish to play in the Champions League next season.

It’s set to be an entertaining Champions League encounter with the winner heading to Portugal to see out the remainder of the tournament in a one-off, 12-day event. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Where and when?

Friday’s match takes place behind closed doors at the Nou Camp with kick-off set for 9pm local time.

That makes it an 8pm BST in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for folks tuning in from Australia.

Watch Barcelona vs Napoli online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Champions League further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Barcelona vs Napoli, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

