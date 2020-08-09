How to watch Barcelona vs Napoli: Live stream the Champions League match online from anywhere

After a near-five month break, Champions League football is back. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including FC Barcelona who play host to Italian side Napoli today. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Barcelona vs Napoli.
The game is tipped ever so slightly in Barça’s favor after Antoine Griezmann scored what could be an all-important away goal in the 1-1 first leg draw in Naples. Dries Mertens scored for Napoli in that game which took place all the way back in February.
Source: FC Barcelona
Following the enforced season break, both sides returned to domestic action in June as the La Liga and Serie A seasons were played out to their conclusions. Barcelona were leading in La Liga going into the break, though several draws saw them cede the lead to El Classico rivals Real Madrid, ultimately handing Los Blancos a record 34th La Liga win. Quique Setién and co. will be desperate to progress in the Champions League, the team’s last chance to secure some silverware for the season following Copa del Rey disappointment earlier in the campaign.
Napoli returned to competitive action with the Coppa Italia, seeing off Inter in the semi-final and ultimately going on to lift the trophy after penalty shootout win against Juventus in the final. Outside of that cup success, Napoli’s league form was mixed with the team landing in seventh place at the end of the season. With that league position, the Partenopei need to win the tournament this year if they wish to play in the Champions League next season.
It’s set to be an entertaining Champions League encounter with the winner heading to Portugal to see out the remainder of the tournament in a one-off, 12-day event. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.
Barcelona vs Napoli: Where and when?
Friday’s match takes place behind closed doors at the Nou Camp with kick-off set for 9pm local time.
That makes it an 8pm BST in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for folks tuning in from Australia.
Watch Barcelona vs Napoli online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Champions League further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Barcelona vs Napoli, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Champions League. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Barcelona vs Napoli online in the U.S.
CBS Sports just became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces, including Barcelona vs Napoli. Kick-off for the game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.
If you find yourself unable to access local coverage because you’re out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.
CBS All Access
You can watch all of the remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League games via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
From $5.99/month at CBS All Access
How to stream Barcelona vs Napoli live in the UK
The remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competitions in the UK.
If you’re not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT’s upcoming European football, Australian A-League football, UFC events, and more.
How to stream Barcelona vs Napoli live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Champions League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Barcelona vs Napoli.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Champions League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Barcelona vs Napoli live in Australia
If you’re planning on watching Barcelona vs Napoli in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Champions League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.