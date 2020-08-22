How to watch Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight from anywhere

Boxing is finally getting underway again after being delayed by COVID-19 and the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin match is finally happening. The fight had been set to take place in May 2020, but for safety concerns around the virus, it had been pushed back several months.

Dillian Whyte has defeated his last 11 opponents and is aiming for a heavyweight title in the near future as he battles Povetkin who has won his previous two fights. The match should draw a large audience as fans wait for the sport to get fully underway again — you won’t want to miss out on all the action.

Whyte vs Povetkin: When & where

The Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin fight will take place in the U.K. around 10:00 PM Saturday August 22 local time, depending on the length of earlier fights. For those in the U.S. that will be Saturday 5:00 PM ET, or, of course, 2:00 PM PT. The match will broadcast from Essex at the Matchroom Boxing HQ.

How to watch the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin from anywhere

This sporting event is available in a few ways on traditional cable or a streaming sport service. If either of those aren’t available for some reason luckily there’s a VPN option that might help.

However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the race this weekend.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.



ExpressVPN



No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the boxing match this weekend. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin in the U.K.

The pay-per-view match up of Whyte vs Povetkin is a £19.95 fee for both Sky subscribers and non-subscribers alike. Viewers can watch several different ways by purchasing through Sky Sports Box Office. On a Sky set-top box, the fight will be shown on channel 491 or 492 in HD. It will also be available streaming through the Sky Sports Box Office App, NOW TV app, and Sky’s other Windows and Mac desktop apps. On the web you can head to https://sports.skyboxoffice.com to stream the event through a browser.

How to watch the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin in the U.S.

In the U.S., viewers can subscribe to DAZN to catch all the action. The streaming sport service is available across most smart TVs, and has apps for all the major platforms including iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Fire TV. You can even stream the fight on Xbox or Playstation. Subscriptions start at $99 for a full year of service or $19.99 for the monthly on-demand option.

Sign up for DAZN now