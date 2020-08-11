How to watch ‘Hard Knocks: Los Angeles’: Stream the docuseries live from anywhere

The NFL’s upcoming 2020 season is shaping up to be one of the strangest in history. With preseason games cancelled due to COVID-19, football fans might be looking for a way to satiate their thirst for the game until the 2020 season officially begins next month on September 10 — luckily, HBO’s sports docuseries Hard Knocks is back for a 15th season to hold fans over until then. Season 15 marks the very first season of the show in which two NFL teams will be featured instead of only one. This year, the docuseries will take viewers inside the private and personal lives of athletes and coaches of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers as they prepare for the upcoming 2020 season and all that it entails.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles – When & where The 15th season of Hard Knocks premieres on HBO this Tuesday, August 11 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and will consist of five episodes. You’ll also be able to stream the first episode on HBO Max at that time. Subsequent episodes will premiere on Tuesday nights at the same time. If you don’t have access to HBO Max, you’ll be able to watch the first episode via the Chargers’ YouTube channel for one week after its official premiere. For ways to stream HBO wherever you are, take a read through the sections below. How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles from anywhere If you’re in the U.S., signing up for HBO Max will give you access to stream the latest episodes of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles as they premiere on TV immediately. However, those who aren’t in the U.S. currently might have a bit more trouble watching the show where they’re located. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to services like HBO Max. They’re perfect for when you’re traveling out of the country but still want to use the streaming services you’re paying for. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more options are on sale right now if ExpressVPN doesn’t seem like the right match.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on HBO. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

Stream Hard Knocks: Los Angeles in the U.S. Those in the U.S. will have the easiest time streaming the show. HBO Max releases each episode of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles as it premieres on TV, which means all you need to do is start a free trial and sign in to start streaming the show once it airs on Tuesday night. HBO Max currently offers a free 7-day trial after which the service costs $14.99 per month. You can sign up via Hulu as well, or sign up for HBO via Amazon Prime Video Channels. Once you’re an HBO Max member, you’ll be able to stream a variety of HBO Max’s content on tons of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, Samsung and Android smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, Apple TV, Chromecast, and of course via the HBO Max website on your computer.

HBO Max

Start a free 7-day trial at HBO Max to stream Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, along with a wide selection of films and TV shows, from the Harry Potter series and DC films to legacy HBO shows like True Blood and The Wire. Stream at HBO Max

Alternatively, you can sign up for HBO Max through Hulu if you have an account there. You would be able to watch some HBO content on Hulu as well as gain access to sign into the HBO Max app whenever you want. It’s the same $14.99 per month cost, added on top of the price of the Hulu plan you’re subscribed to currently.

Hulu with HBO Max

Sign up for HBO Max at Hulu for the usual $14.99/month cost so you’ll be able to watch HBO content through your Hulu account! You’ll also be able to sign into HBO Max apps with your membership. Sign up at Hulu