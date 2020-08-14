How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online: Binge the iconic free

The news cycle is never really complete without a little Kardashian family drama. So why stop there? To catch up — and keep up — on the famous family’s day-to-day lives, stream their long-running reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The popular show has run for 18 seasons and counting, following the Kardashian parents, siblings, half-siblings, boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives (and not to mention exes) through the ups and downs of their personal lives. The series is as iconic as today’s reality TV gets, becoming a modern staple of American pop culture. Here’s how to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online.

Created By: Ryan Seacrest

Cast: Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian

Number of Seasons: 18

Watch Free on Hulu

The first 17 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are available for streaming right now on Hulu. Luckily for those looking to binge all of the episodes as soon as possible, the platform offers a one-month free trial upon signing up for its monthly subscription plan. From there, you can either choose to cancel at the trial’s end or continue with the subscription service by paying just $6 per month. Or, for those more savvy and less patient bingers, you can sign up instead for Hulu’s monthly subscription service without ads for $12 per month. If you’re on the fence about coughing up a monthly fee, remember that the subscription allows full access to Hulu’s entire (and quite expansive) streaming library — not just Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Still, if you’re looking to watch all 256 episodes, a longer Hulu subscription plan will surely be in order.

The rest of the streaming terrain is limited for Keeping Up With The Kardashians fanatics or first-time bingers. Beyond Hulu, your best bet is to buy individual episodes and seasons for streaming. Amazon Prime Video has all of the seasons — including the most recent 18th — available for purchase.

iTunes also sells every individual episode and season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians for streaming. However, both Amazon and iTunes vary their pricing by season and episode, so it’s definitely recommended to opt for the simpler, cheaper, and more standardized Hulu streaming route.

With the show still going 18 seasons strong, it looks like the Kardashians’ fame won’t be slowing down any time soon. So, it’s best to at least try to become more well-acquainted with the family. Between the iconic arguments, candid conversations, and humorous moments, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is one pop culture phenomenon that you won’t want to miss out on.