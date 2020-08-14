How to watch Lavapalooza: Stream the Minecraft virtual festival live from anywhere

Not every version of Minecraft will let you virtually visit the festival, however, Open Pit is providing a way for non-Minecraft users to watch and listen to the festival for free as well. We’ll get into the various ways you can attend the two-day festival below.

Open Pit is bringing two nights of music performances to Minecraft for a virtual festival dubbed Lavapalooza. Scheduled for this weekend, the festival is set to feature popular and lesser-known EDM acts such as 100 Gecs, San Holo, TNGHT, Flatbush Zombies, Ryan Hemsworth, Baauer, and more.

Lavapalooza: When & where

Lavapalooza goes live inside Minecraft on Friday, August 14 at 6 p.m. EST and runs through Saturday, August 16. To access the full list of performers, check out the official Lavapalooza website.

The festival will be held within the Java Edition of Minecraft; Bedrock Edition users will not be able to access the show. However, the official Lavapalooza website as linked above will include audio and Twitch video streams on the front page once the show goes live on Friday night. That’s the best way to watch if you’re not currently a Minecraft user.

How to watch the Lavapalooza virtual festival

If you’re looking to attend the virtual festival “in person”, you’ll need to have the Java Edition of Minecraft installed on your PC. Since private servers can’t be easily connected to via Minecraft on consoles or mobile devices, this is the only suggested method of attending the festival within Minecraft. If you don’t play Minecraft, you can still watch the entirety of the festival by visiting the official Lavapalooza website and playing the audio or Twitch stream found on the homepage.

If you are unable to access the festival locally due to an IP ban or location restriction, try out a VPN service like ExpressVPN so you can gain access today.