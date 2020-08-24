How to watch Love Island season 2 online from anywhere

Although Love Island was cancelled this year in the UK as a result of the pandemic, CBS decided to go ahead with filming the second season of the US version of the show from a hotel in Las Vegas and we have all the details on how you can watch Love Island season 2 online from anywhere.
Love Island USA first debuted on CBS last year following the breakout success of the reality series in the UK. The show features a group of single contestants, referred to as islanders, who live together in a villa and have to couple up with one another to remain on the show. Throughout the season, islanders are forced to “re-couple” and are given the choice to remain in their current couple or choose someone new to date. However, any islander who remains single is eliminated and “dumped” from the island.
Unlike other reality TV shows where the audience doesn’t have much of a say in the final outcome, Love Island allows fans to vote for their favorite couples using a mobile app. During the final week of each season, the couple who received the most votes via the app receives two envelopes. One envelope contains $100,000 and the other is empty but the islander who receives the envelope containing the show’s final prize gets to decide whether or not they will share the money with their partner as the ultimate test of trust and commitment.
While season 1 of Love Island took place in a villa in Fiji, CBS decided to move the location for season 2 of the show to Las Vegas to a villa at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell so that filming could continue during the pandemic. Thankfully though, the pandemic won’t play too big of a role in the show as all of the testing and other prevention measures took place off screen.
Season 2 of Love Island will feature 11 new islanders who are eager to get out and date IRL after being cooped up inside looking for love on dating apps during lockdown. Host Arielle Vandenberg and everyone’s favorite narrator Matthew Hoffman will both return for season 2 which will be full of twists, turns and other surprises. Another big change this season is the fact that Love Island will air nightly over the course of five weeks following the show’s two-hour premiere on Monday, August 24. Fans will be able to tune in for an hour each night at 9pm ET/PT to catch up with the islanders and there will also be a two-hour weekly recap each Saturday beginning at 8pm ET/PT.
Whether this is your first time hearing about Love Island or you’re a big fan of the UK version of the show, we’ll show you how to get a Love Island season 2 live stream from wherever you are in the world right now.
Love Island – When and where?
Love Island season 2 will premiere on Monday, August 24 on CBS at 8pm ET/PT. The season 2 premiere will run for two hours as will the show’s weekly Saturday night episode which will feature the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. Fans also won’t have to wait long between episodes of Love Island as new episodes will continue each night of the week at 9pm ET/PT for five weeks.
How to watch Love Island from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Love Island in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the second season of the American version of the hit UK reality series.
That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Love Island. Get in on this deal now!
Watch Love Island in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the premiere of Love Island season 2 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS on Monday, August 24 and new episodes will air nightly at 9pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show on CBS’ website but you will need to login with the details from your cable provider to do so. If you’ve already cut the cord, you can also watch Love Island on the network’s streaming service CBS All Access which costs $5.99 per month with limited commercials or $9.99 per month ad-free.
Not interested in signing up for CBS All Access or cable just to watch the new season of Love Island? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to CBS so you can stream the show online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to CBS, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to CBS you also get access to HBO with your subscription. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV – fuboTV’s standard plan includes CBS as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service’s cloud DVR feature.
CBS All Access
You can grab a stand-alone subscription to CBS All Access to keep up to date on everything happening at Love Island during Season 2! Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
From $5.99/month at CBS All Access
Fubo TV
If you want a complete streaming package that will also allow you to keep up with all the Love Island drama in Season 2, Fubo is a great way to go.
From $55 at Fubo
Live stream Love Island in Canada
Canadian reality TV fans will be able to watch the second season of Love Island USA on CTV on Monday, August 24 at 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online on CTV’s website or via the CTV GO app but you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider.
Alternatively, you can also watch the latest season of Love Island as well as all 22 episodes from season 1 on the streaming service Crave. Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through the service itself will get you a free week. Your subscription also gives you access to Crave Originals like Letterkenny and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast and mobile.
How to watch Love Island in the UK
While Love Island was a hit reality series in the UK years before an American version of the show was ever developed, fans of the UK version may be interested in tuning in to see the second season of Love Island USA now that series 6 of the show wrapped up back in February. The first season of Love Island USA aired on ITVBe last July and it’s highly likely that the second season of the show will come to the network in either late September or early October. Until then, you can rewatch all of series 6 of Love Island UK for free on ITV.
Can’t wait to see all the drama on Love Island USA season 2? Then grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch the show online before it comes to the UK later this year.
Get a Love Island live stream in Australia
Following Love Island’s popularity in the UK, Australia also got its own version of the show, Love Island Australia, which first aired back in 2018. Season 2 of the show wrapped up in November of last year and Australian reality TV fans are likely looking for their Love Island fix this summer. Thankfully, the second season of Love Island USA will air on ITV2 nightly at 9pm beginning in September.
Just like in the UK, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch the show a bit earlier in Australia.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.