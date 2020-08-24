How to watch Love Island season 2 online from anywhere

Love Island USA first debuted on CBS last year following the breakout success of the reality series in the UK. The show features a group of single contestants, referred to as islanders, who live together in a villa and have to couple up with one another to remain on the show. Throughout the season, islanders are forced to “re-couple” and are given the choice to remain in their current couple or choose someone new to date. However, any islander who remains single is eliminated and “dumped” from the island.

Although Love Island was cancelled this year in the UK as a result of the pandemic, CBS decided to go ahead with filming the second season of the US version of the show from a hotel in Las Vegas and we have all the details on how you can watch Love Island season 2 online from anywhere.

Unlike other reality TV shows where the audience doesn’t have much of a say in the final outcome, Love Island allows fans to vote for their favorite couples using a mobile app. During the final week of each season, the couple who received the most votes via the app receives two envelopes. One envelope contains $100,000 and the other is empty but the islander who receives the envelope containing the show’s final prize gets to decide whether or not they will share the money with their partner as the ultimate test of trust and commitment.

While season 1 of Love Island took place in a villa in Fiji, CBS decided to move the location for season 2 of the show to Las Vegas to a villa at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell so that filming could continue during the pandemic. Thankfully though, the pandemic won’t play too big of a role in the show as all of the testing and other prevention measures took place off screen.

Season 2 of Love Island will feature 11 new islanders who are eager to get out and date IRL after being cooped up inside looking for love on dating apps during lockdown. Host Arielle Vandenberg and everyone’s favorite narrator Matthew Hoffman will both return for season 2 which will be full of twists, turns and other surprises. Another big change this season is the fact that Love Island will air nightly over the course of five weeks following the show’s two-hour premiere on Monday, August 24. Fans will be able to tune in for an hour each night at 9pm ET/PT to catch up with the islanders and there will also be a two-hour weekly recap each Saturday beginning at 8pm ET/PT.

Whether this is your first time hearing about Love Island or you’re a big fan of the UK version of the show, we’ll show you how to get a Love Island season 2 live stream from wherever you are in the world right now.

Love Island – When and where?

Love Island season 2 will premiere on Monday, August 24 on CBS at 8pm ET/PT. The season 2 premiere will run for two hours as will the show’s weekly Saturday night episode which will feature the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. Fans also won’t have to wait long between episodes of Love Island as new episodes will continue each night of the week at 9pm ET/PT for five weeks.

How to watch Love Island from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Love Island in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the second season of the American version of the hit UK reality series.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.