How to watch ‘Playdate with Destiny’ online: Stream The Simpsons’ new short film anywhere

Catching up with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie is easier than ever now that The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney+. Earlier today, Disney announced that the all-new The Simpsons short Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’ will be joining the rest of the series on the platform starting tomorrow, April 10. Disney+ will be the only place to watch until further notice, so if you’re wondering how to sign up, how much Disney+ costs, or how you can watch for free, check below.
You may have already seen the new short if you were lucky enough to catch Pixar’s film “Onward” in theaters last month before they were closed to the public. Pixar films are unique in that each one is paired with an animated short film which plays before the movie in theaters, and Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’ was the short attached to Onward screenings. Onward is already streaming on Disney+, so if you haven’t gotten a chance to watch just yet, it’s a nice choice to follow up with once you’ve seen the new short.
If you’re not a Disney+ member already, you actually have the ability to watch the new The Simpsons short without paying a cent, along with Onward and anything else you’d like to watch on the service. Disney+ offers a free 7-day trial for all new members so you can see all that’s available to stream and decide whether it’s worth keeping active for your family. That also gives you plenty of time to marathon The Simpsons, re-watch your favorite Marvel or Star Wars movies, and more.
How do you get a free Disney+ trial?
Scoring a Disney+ trial is easier than you might think, though it does require that you enter valid billing information so that your membership can continue automatically once the 7-day trial is over. That means you’ll be charged the regular monthly price for the service once that happens. However, you can also choose to cancel your Disney+ membership at any time, including before the trial ends.
To snag your Disney+ free trial, simply head to Disney+ and click Start Free Trial on the homepage. The free trial offer is only valid on the standard Disney+ membership; the Disney+ package which includes Hulu and ESPN+ does not offer a free trial at this time.
How much does Disney+ cost after the free trial?
Disney+ is one of the most affordable streaming services to date, which is wild considering all that it has to offer already after just six months of being available in select countries. WIth currency conversions, there is some variation in pricing based on which country you live in ($6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99), though you can save and drop the monthly cost even lower by paying for a full year of membership instead. You can get the full rundown on Disney+ monthly and annual pricing in your country via this Disney+ guide.
Another Disney+ package bundles in Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services starting at just $12.99 per month. If you’re already a subscriber to one of these services, you could save money each month by purchasing this bundled offer.
