How to watch ‘Playdate with Destiny’ online: Stream The Simpsons’ new short film anywhere

Catching up with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie is easier than ever now that The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney+. Earlier today, Disney announced that the all-new The Simpsons short Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’ will be joining the rest of the series on the platform starting tomorrow, April 10. Disney+ will be the only place to watch until further notice, so if you’re wondering how to sign up, how much Disney+ costs, or how you can watch for free, check below.

You may have already seen the new short if you were lucky enough to catch Pixar’s film “Onward” in theaters last month before they were closed to the public. Pixar films are unique in that each one is paired with an animated short film which plays before the movie in theaters, and Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’ was the short attached to Onward screenings. Onward is already streaming on Disney+, so if you haven’t gotten a chance to watch just yet, it’s a nice choice to follow up with once you’ve seen the new short. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more If you’re not a Disney+ member already, you actually have the ability to watch the new The Simpsons short without paying a cent, along with Onward and anything else you’d like to watch on the service. Disney+ offers a free 7-day trial for all new members so you can see all that’s available to stream and decide whether it’s worth keeping active for your family. That also gives you plenty of time to marathon The Simpsons, re-watch your favorite Marvel or Star Wars movies, and more. Disney Plus:

