How to watch PlayOn Fest: Stream the concert online now

Just because live concerts and performances have been cancelled across the world doesn’t mean the music has to stop. Musicians are filling the void with live online performances and shows that bring you even closer to the action on stage. While many musicians are setting up their own livestreams and recording equipment to put on a show, the Warner Music Group is bringing together past performances of some of its best artists in a livestream event that’s just beginning!

PlayOn Fest is unlike any other music festival. Featuring shows from more than 65 top artists in music today, the 3-day livestream event takes you around the world with past performances from festivals like Bonnaroo and Rock in Rio. While you may have seen some of these shows the first time they were originally streamed online or broadcast on television, PlayOn Fest is airing select shows in full for the first time. Considering that many aren’t available to watch anywhere else, you don’t want to miss this opportunity if one of your favorite musicians is scheduled to perform. You’ll even see some of the performing artists introduce each concert performance with a short video from home.

Best of all, the PlayOn Fest is free to watch. The only downside is you won’t be able to catch the show once it’s over, so be sure to check the PlayOn Fest homepage for a complete list of set times. Select artist performances are scheduled to repeat over night or in the early morning.

PlayOn Fest: When and where

PlayOn Fest is free to watch on YouTube and streaming live right now! Artists like Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, and Anne-Marie have already performed, though select repeats are occuring later tonight! This 3-day event will be showing new performances every day through Sunday, April 26; there are even a select few the following Monday morning.

How to watch PlayOn Fest live stream

PlayOn Fest is the easiest music festival to attend. It’s being broadcasted live on YouTube right now for free! You can tune in here now or check the PlayOn Fest homepage to see when your favorite artist will be performing.

Stream the performance from your phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, smart TV, computer, and anywhere else you can access YouTube. If you are unable to view YouTube locally, try out a VPN service so you can get access today.

Who is performing at PlayOn Fest

FRIDAY, APRIL 24: DAY ONE

ED SHEERAN

ANNE-MARIE

CHARLIE PUTH

AVA MAX

RITA ORA

ARIZONA

RUFUS DU SOL

COLDPLAY

WEEZER

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

ALT-J

PORTUGAL. THE MAN

THE FLAMING LIPS

THE WAR ON DRUGS

SATURDAY, APRIL 25: DAY TWO

TONES & I

JJ LIN

CHANMINA

GHALI

JESS GLYNNE

HONNE

SABRINA CLAUDIO

ALEC BENJAMIN

STEREOPHONICS

ANITTA

CHARLI XCX

BAZZI

BEBE REXHA

BURNA BOY

ANDERSON.PAAK AND THE FREE NATIONALS

ANDRA DAY

JANELLE MONAE

BRUNO MARS

LIZZO

MACKLEMORE

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

WIZ KHALIFA

CARDI B

GUCCI MANE

RODDY RICCH

LIL UZI VERT

NIPSEY HUSSLE’S ALBUM RELEASE PERFORMANCE

SUNDAY, APRIL 26: DAY THREE

SAWEETIE

IDK

RICO NASTY

KEVIN GATES

MAHALIA

CLEAN BANDIT

PABLO ALBORAN

MAJID JORDAN

DVSN

ROBIN SCHULZ

BEN PLATT

KALEO

THE HEAD & THE HEART

GARY CLARK JR.

BRANDI CARLILE

FITZ & THE TANTRUMS

WALLOWS

PARAMORE

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

GREEN DAY

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

SLIPKNOT

KORN

DISTURBED

OLIVER TREE

COLDRAIN

DAVID GUETTA

GALANTIS

ROYAL BLOOD

For an entire list of set times that let you know when your favorite artist is performing, check the PlayOn Fest homepage.