How to watch Post Malone cover Nirvana songs live for charity tonight

Social distancing measures have us all going insane, and with live sports cancelled for the foreseeable future, it’s a bit of a bore to be stuck at home and unsure of what to watch. Thankfully, musicians spanning all genres are keeping the public entertained with a variety of online shows and performances that you wouldn’t get a chance to experience otherwise. Some artists are really going all-out with these live events, and Post Malone is the next big star with a show you don’t want to miss.

This show will be a bit different from most of Post Malone’s performances, and that’s not because it’s solely available online. It’s actually a tribute to the legendary rock band Nirvana, and Post is set to perform both hits and fan favorites from the group during the show.

The concert will be available for free on Post Malone’s YouTube channel, so you can tune in from the device of your choice with ease.

Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute: When and where

Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute performance will be broadcast live from his home. The concert kicks off at 6 p.m. EST on April 24, though you should be able to catch a repeat of the performance after the show ends if you happen to miss out.

Tonight’s performance is set to benefit The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO). You can place donations now or during the show, and Google is even matching your donation with a 2:1 ratio. That means if you donate just $1, another $2 will be donated by Google. The total fundraising goal is $7,500,000 and over $2 million in donations have already been collected hours before the show has even begun.

How to watch Post Malone X Nirvana Tribute live stream

This will be one of the easiest concerts to get to in your life. The Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute will be broadcasted live for everyone on his YouTube channel, which means it’s both free and easy to access. You can tune in here when it kicks off at 6 p.m. EST and watch it live from your favorite device. We’ve embeded the video below as well.

Stream the performance from your phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, smart TV, computer, and anywhere else you can access YouTube.

If you are unable to view YouTube locally, try out a VPN service so you can get access today.