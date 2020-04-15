How to watch Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 3 online from anywhere

The third season is just about to kick off, and the brothers are on a mission to continue turning subpar homes into something that many only dream of.

Odds are by now you’ve heard of Jonathan and Drew Scott who are more commonly known in the TV world as the Property Brothers. The duo host a bunch of different shows, one of which is Forever Home, which differs in that the pair are looking to create the absolute best of the home for the people who will live in there so they never have to move.

Property Brothers: Forever Home – When & where?

The newest season of Property Brothers: Forever Home kicks off on Wednesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. local EST/PST. It airs on HGTV and will have new episodes weekly at the same time on every Wednesday.

Watch Property Brothers: Forever Home online from anywhere

Unfortunately, HGTV is only available in the U.S. which means that if you live anywhere else you’ll be unable to tune in. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S. this is what you need to know.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

