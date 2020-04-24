How to watch Rupaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race online anywhere

RuPaul is about to put a whole new spin on the drag race you know and love. Beginning tonight, April 24 on VH1, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is set to premiere the first of a four-part spin-off series of the popular competition show. However, this time, it won’t be just anyone struttin’ their stuff down the runway.
Celebrities from TV, music, and more will be making their drag debut, but you’ll have to watch to see who shows up. Each episode will feature three celebries undergoing a drag transformation, mentored by some of your favorite Drag Race alumni. As of now, only Nico Tortorella from Lifetime’s Younger has been announced as a guest celeb, with Bob The Drag Queen, Monét X Change and Trixie Mattel set to be mentors during the first episode.
RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race: When & where
This new spin-off mini-series airs on Friday nights, and will make its debut on April 24 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. The show airs on VH1 and will only be four episodes long, so don’t miss the chance to catch them live!
How to watch RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race from anywhere
As of right now, this new RuPaul show will only air in the U.S. — but that doesn’t mean you can’t tune in and watch it from anywhere. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the all-new RuPaul mini-series. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race in the U.S.
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will air exclusively on VH1 in the U.S. If you have a cable subscription, you should have access, but if you’ve already cut the cord you’ll need to look for a streaming platform that can get you acccess. Luckily, there are a few of them that you can use to tune in and watch VH1, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and AT&T TV Now. Of these, we’d recommend Sling for the best overall experience and lowest monthly cost.
Sling TV is our top pick
Regardless of which base Sling package you pick, you will need to add the Lifestyle Extra package for an extra $15 per month. With this included, your monthly cost will only be $35 and you’ll have access to either Sling Blue or Orange channels (depending which you pick) as well as Oxygen, Hallmark, and the Cooking Channel.
Sling TV
Watch the new RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race live with a discounted subscription to Sling TV.
How to watch RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race in the UK
As of now, there are no confirmed networks set to air the new series from RuPaul. Previous seasons have hit Netflix the day after airing in the U.S. so you may want to keep an eye there. If you don’t want to miss any of the action live as it happens, check out the details above for how you can tune in using a VPN.
Stream RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race in Canada
Luckily, those north of the border will be able to tune in and watch Celebrity Drag Race on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. Pacific time on OutTV.
How to watch older RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons
Not all of the seasons are available to stream, but you can purchase them on iTunes and via YouTube in the U.S. Internationally, the episodes are available on Netflix.
You can also watch some of the episodes on streaming services like:
- Hulu – First six seasons are available to stream
- Amazon Prime Video – First five seasons are available to stream
