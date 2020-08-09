How to watch Shark Week 2020: Stream the entire event live from anywhere

Shark Week is upon us. Discovery Channel’s beloved week of shark-infested shows and specials is back for another round this month, and now that everyone is practicing social distancing and staying at home, it’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Shark Weeks ever. Discovery Channel is kicking off the 2020 event with a special you have to see to believe. Coming Sunday, August 9 is Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef where Mike Tyson is going head-to-head with a great white shark — really. Later in the week, Discovery Channel is airing other new specials such as Shaqattack, Will Smith: Off the Deep End, Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, Tiger Shark King, Sharks of Ghost Island, and much more.

Shark Week 2020: When & where Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2020 begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 8 and runs through Sunday, August 16. New shark-specific specials will air between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. each night during Shark Week. You can find the full schedule of what’s airing when via the Discovery Channel website. If you don’t currently have access to watch Discovery Channel at home, you’re in luck as most major live TV streaming services in the U.S. include the channel for members. However, if you’re not in the U.S., you may need to use a VPN to gain access to these services. We’ll get into how to do that below. How to watch Shark Week 2020 in the U.S. Discovery Channel is available on most popular live TV streaming services in the U.S., including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Philo. However, our favorite of them all is easily Sling TV. Plans start at just $30 monthly and you can score a free 3-day trial of the service so you can watch part of Shark Week for free. Discovery Channel is available with the Sling Blue package, as well as the Orange + Blue package. Just remember to check out the rest of the service and turn off auto-renew before the end of the 3-day trial if you decide you don’t want to use it anymore.

Another great pick is Hulu with Live TV. This service offers a free 7-day trial, which is just enough time to watch all of Shark Week 2020 on Discovery Channel and to check out all the other channels available to you. The list of available channels does vary depending on where you live, though most subscribers receive more than 65 channels with the monthly subscription.

How to watch Shark Week 2020 live from anywhere If you’re already in the U.S., you shouldn’t have much trouble watching Discovery Channel on Sling TV, and the 3-day trial makes it free even if you’re not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching Shark Week 2020 could be a bit difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Sling TV and other sites no matter where you are so you can watch as it airs. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you’re looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

