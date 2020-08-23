How to watch the Champions League final: Live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich online from anywhere

Tonight’s Coronavirus-delayed final will take place at the neutral venue of Benfica’s Estádio da Luz with no fans in attendance. The final was originally set to take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, back in May with both the venue and date changing as a result of the pandemic. UEFA decided to complete the competition as a final-eight tournament of knockout games in Portugal.

The quest for Champions League glory reaches its grand finale tonight as the five-time winners Bayern Munich take on first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between PSG and Bayern Munich no matter where in the world you are.

When play resumed this month, PSG proceeded to knock out Atalanta at the quarter-final stage with a 2-1 victory with two late goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting needed in order to make it through. In their last outing, the Parisians scored three without reply to see off Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the semi-final, earning the side a spot in its first Champions League final in its history.

The French side has won a domestic treble this season with Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Coupe de la Ligue trophies already in the cabinet. That being said, the Champions League is the competition they will covet the most, especially when considering the talent at the club and the amount of money invested by the owners.

Bayern Munich have seen domestic success since the enforced season break, too. The team won the German league at a canter this season, picking up a record eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. FCB also took home the DFB-Pokal for the domestic double.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s side have not only looked impressive in their home nation, but they have also been a force in Europe, defeating the Premier League’s Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 and humiliating La Liga’s Barcelona in the quarter-final with an 8-2 victory. They also breezed past Lyon 3-0 in the semi-final to arrive at an 11th Champions League final.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Champions League final clash between PSG and Bayern Munich with our guide below.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Where and when?

The Champions League final clash is being played at the neutral venue of the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal, behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 8pm (WEST) local time today, August 19. That also makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the U.S.. If you’re looking to watch the match in Australia, it’s a 5am AEST kick off on Monday morning.

PSG vs Bayern Munich online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Champions League further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching PSG vs Bayern Munich but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

Roku, games consoles, etc).











How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. This final game between PSG and Bayern Munich is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.







You can watch the Champions League final via CBS All Access.





If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.

How to stream PSG vs Bayern Munich live in the UK

The Champions League final match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competition in the UK. As a special treat for UK viewers, BT Sport is broadcasting the Champions League final for FREE via their app, website, and YouTube channel.

BT Sport also offers a monthly pass for just £25 that gets you access to Australian A-League, French Ligue 1, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UFC events, and more.

How to stream PSG vs Bayern Munich live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Champions League matches this season in Canada and will be showing the final game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch the Champions League without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich live in Australia

If you’re planning on watching the Champions League final in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the competition Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.