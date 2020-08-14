How to watch the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention will formally nominate the Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election, with former Vice President Joe Biden scheduled to speak on the last day of the convention.

But this convention will likely look a lot different than most other years, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Democratic Party to hold its event — normally a raucous affair with hundreds of delegates — largely virtually.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamela Harris (D-California), will also accept her vice-presidential nomination at the convention.

Here’s what to know about the Democratic National Convention, including how to watch a livestream of the convention online.

The Democratic National Convention takes place Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20. Virtual policy roundtables will happen daily and discuss challenges like protecting the election’s integrity, building a more sustainable infrastructure, ending gun violence in America, and more. You can RSVP to these roundtable briefings here.

The main convention program happens from 6 to 8 p.m. PT every night.

The convention will stream live on the DNC’s official website. You can also watch the convention on NBC, ABC, and CBS, and the DNC’s social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube. We’ve also embedded a livestream of the convention at the top of this post.

While the convention will mostly take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will officially be held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

Over the four-day convention, a slew of key Democrats will speak at the convention. Some notable names include former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and more. You can find the official speaker list and schedule here.

Even though we know Biden will be the Democratic presidential candidate, the Democratic National Convention brings together Democrats from all over the country to speak to their party and potential voters about the issues at hand in the upcoming election. The convention is also when Democratic Party members adopt the official 2020 Democratic Party platform.