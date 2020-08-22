How to watch the Europa League final: Live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan online from anywhere

Tonight’s Coronavirus-delayed final will take place at the neutral venue of FC Köln’s RheinEnergieSTADION with no fans in attendance. The final was originally set to take place at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland back in May with both the venue and date changing as a result of the pandemic. UEFA decided to complete the competition as a final-eight tournament of knockout games in Germany.

The quest for Europa League glory reaches its grand finale tonight as the competition’s most successful club Sevilla take on three-time winners Internazionale. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Sevilla and Inter Milan no matter where in the world you are.

When play resumed this month, Inter Milan proceeded to knock out Bayer Leverkusen at the quarter-final stage with a 2-1 victory. In their last outing, the Nerazzurri scored five in their semi-final tie against Ukranian Premier League champions Shakhtar Donetsk. Antonio Conte’s side showed no sign of fatigue in that 5-0 victory despite it being their 17th game in just over two months thanks to the condensed 2019/20 Serie A calendar.

Sevilla were hard-pushed to find the win in their quarter-final game against the English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite having the vast majority of the possession and three times as many shots, the game only featured one goal — the 88th-minute winner from Lucas Ocampos. Their semi-final tie was similarly tough with Julen Lopetegui’s side coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

The Nervionenses are hoping to extend their lead as the Europa League’s most successful club by adding a record sixth title. For Inter, a win tonight would see them become Italy’s most successful Europa League side with four trophies.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Europa League final clash between Sevilla and Inter Milan with our guide below.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan: Where and when?

The Europa League final clash is being played at the neutral venue of the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, Germany, behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for today at 9pm CEST local time. That makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the U.S.. If you’re looking to watch the match Down Under its a 5am AEST kick off on Saturday morning in Australia.

Watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Europa League further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Sevilla vs Inter Milan but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the remaining games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces, including this Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League final. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.



How to stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan live in the UK

The remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competitions in the UK. As a special treat for UK viewers, BT Sport is broadcasting the Europa League final for FREE via their app, website, and YouTube channel.

BT Sport also offers a monthly pass for just £25 that gets you access to BT’s remaining European football, Australian A-League, French Ligue 1, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UFC events, and more.

How to stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Europa League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this Europa League final showpiece event, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch both the Europa League and Champions League finals without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan live in Australia

If you’re planning on watching the Europa League final in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the competition Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Saturday morning.