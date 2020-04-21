How to watch the Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince live stream online tonight

Four years ago today Prince passed away, and tonight to celebrate and honor him, you’ll be able to tune in and watch Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince. The event was originally recorded on January 28, just two days after the Grammys 2020 took place, and is finally being released for everyone to watch. It’s hosted by Maya Rudolph, and the actress and comedian will even perform with her Prince cover band during the event. The band is called ‘Princess’.

In addition, there will be a bunch of other popular names taking the stage to commemorate in Prince’s honor, including Beck, Usher, John Legend, and more. The Grammys said:

“The night will also feature a historic joint performance by several of Prince’s most celebrated musical friends and collaborators, including his GRAMMY Award-winning band The Revolution, GRAMMY nominee Sheila E.—who, alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, is a co-musical director of the special—and the Prince-formed funk band Morris Day And The Time.”

This one-of-a-kind event is something that you’ll want to tune in and watch live tonight as it airs for the first time, especially if you were a fan of Prince’s music.

Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince – When & where

Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince airs tonight, April 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern which marks the four year anniversary of Prince’s passing. The broadcast will take place on CBS and CBS All Access. It will run for two full hours and was originally recorded back in January.

How to watch Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince from anywhere

In the U.S. it will be easy to tune in and watch this celebration for Prince, but outside of the United States it may not be as simple. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?

Here are some more options that are on sale right now.